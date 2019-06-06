Groupdolists Unveils Incident Response 3.0

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupdolists, creator of the most advanced incident response platform for synchronizing and directing readiness and response, today announces a revolutionary new model for incident management: Incident Response 3.0, a Model for Optimal Incident Preparedness in the Digital Age .

The design of the Incident Response 3.0 model was guided by Groupdolists' SecurityAdvisory Council of highly respected incident, security and law enforcement experts with prior corporate and government sector experience in organizations such as Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, Sony Pictures, City of Seattle and U.S. Department of Transportation. The report defines Incident Response 3.0 as an ideal, holistic system, integrated with advanced technologies that coordinate and facilitate interactions among all components of incident management. Incident Response 3.0 enables organizations to prepare for, and respond to, an incident with utmost speed and effectiveness. The report also highlights a new "Incident Response Maturity Model" that organizations can use to benchmark where they currently stand on the path to optimal 3.0-level preparedness, outlining the steps they can take to achieve their desired goals.

"Our vision for the ultimate incident response system, and the directives we present for realizing it, give organizations much-needed new tools and ways of thinking for boosting their incident preparedness and resiliency," said Michael J. Sher, CEO of Groupdolists.

"Our Incident Response 3.0 model and our recommendations are informed by some of the world's most distinguished experts in physical as well as cyber security," Sher continued. "That's why we're confident that our model points the way for organizations to reach higher levels of speed, effectiveness and efficiency when managing incidents."

As detailed in the report, an optimized Incident Response System — designed to operate at Level 3.0 — integrates five components:

1. A living, breathing incident Plan and detailed sub-plans for specific crisis scenarios — digitized, interactive and integrated into an organization's operations.

2. A Trained Incident Team of top managers and subject matter experts, all transparently synchronized throughout the incident response process.

3. Continuous Evaluations via simulated crisis exercises that test the plan and response teams to ensure continuous improvement of the system.

4. A Technology Platform that unifies and maximizes the effectiveness of all components of the system, serving as the central nervous system of the entire incident response environment.

5. A Surrounding Organizational Culture that values and promotes incident awareness at all levels and fosters external support.

The report also describes how organizations are experiencing a steady increase in the risks they face — from cyber attacks, workplace violence and harassment, extreme weather events, etc. As a result, organizations today are required to optimize their incident management capacity if they are to prevail in our increasingly dangerous digital era.

Optimizing incident response capabilities requires discarding outmoded mindsets that today often result in compartmentalizing incident management into disparate functions. Instead, organizations must envision optimal incident response as a unified system — Incident Response 3.0.

Groupdolists is the most effective and efficient incident response software available. It mobilizes incident response teams anywhere around the globe within seconds, keeping everyone in sync until risks are eliminated. Our report, Incident Response 3.0, a Model for Optimal Incident Preparedness in the Digital Age , aims to help guide the incident response community in its quest to prepare for and respond to a future of ever-increasing risk.

