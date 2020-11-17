Groupe Beneteau looks to IFS for its new ERP mainstay

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The manufacturer of pleasure boats, Groupe Beneteau (including BENETEAU, JEANNEAU, LAGOON, EXCESS, PRESTIGE, FOUR WINNS, WELLCRAFT, DELPHIA) has chosen a fully integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform from IFS, the global enterprise applications company. The IFS solution will be implemented by BearingPoint, IFS Platinum service partner and the 2020 winner of the IFS Global Systems Integrator of the Year Award.

To manage the growing complexity of information flow between the different subsidiaries of its Boats division, Groupe Beneteau needed to replace its aging and highly customized legacy business system with a central ERP platform. The new platform will enable improved data analysis and decision-making, increased operational efficiency through harmonized business practices within the division, and better integration of processes and information between subsidiaries.

Evaluating a range of solutions from major vendors, the company chose the IFS/BearingPoint team for its exceptional functional breadth and depth coupled with a coherent integration project. The IFS solution will cover all mission-critical business processes, including production, project management, supply chain, sales and service, and finance. BearingPoint, for its part, was able to demonstrate its ability to meet Groupe Beneteau's expectations through its expertise of the software and its pragmatic, methodical approach.

"For several years now, Groupe Beneteau has been thinking about upgrading its Boat division information systems to make them more efficient, secure, transparent, and fast," said Jérôme de Metz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Beneteau. "The complete and industry-specific capabilities of IFS's solution are well suited to our needs, and the quality of the references of its manufacturing customers has convinced us to engage with IFS and BearingPoint in this investment, which is fully integrated with our business project."

Marc Genevois, IFS President, Western, Southern Europe & Latin America, added, "As one of the most celebrated brands in the industry, we are proud to be able to support the transformation of Groupe Beneteau, to ensure a future-proof technological infrastructure for its continued growth. Empowering global manufacturers with deep and highly configurable industry capabilities is very much in our wheelhouse and we look forward to bringing our extensive domain experience to bear on Groupe Beneteau's digital transformation."

Philippe Chaniot, Partner at BearingPoint, concludes, "Groupe Beneteau is a leader in its industry and we are pleased and proud to be able to contribute to improving the performance of its services. IFS offers a complete solution particularly adapted to this context; our teams are already working hard to put their skills and experience to work for the success of this project."

Lewis France

PR for IFS

Phone: +33-1-85 65-86-00

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/groupe-beneteau-looks-to-ifs-for-its-new-erp-mainstay,c3237639

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE IFS