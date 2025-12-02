Groupe Dubreuil Air Division partners with IBS Software to digitally transform operations and crew management across its airline brands

PARIS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Three companies owned by groupe Dubreuil - French bee, Air Caraïbes, and Air Caraïbes Atlantique, have selected IBS Software to transform flight operations and crew management, through its iFlight Core solution.

The partnership with IBS Software, a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, will see this airline group replace their fragmented legacy IT infrastructure with the integrated, cloud-based iFlight Core platform. They will unify operations across both regional and long-haul operations, spanning the USA, Indian Ocean, Pacific, French West indies and more largely the Caribbean regions. Air Caraïbes and French bee will be among Europe's first multi-AOC airlines to deploy unified, AI enhanced operations management, at scale.

The implementation of advanced crew planning tools will boost operational stability across all three companies. The solution will also enable data-driven decision making, and shall enhance satisfaction for pilots, cabin crew and controllers operating across multiple time zones and operational models.

Through iFlight Core, IBS Software will deliver an integrated, expandable platform built on modern cloud architecture. The system's comprehensive API framework enables seamless connectivity with Air Caraïbes and French bee's ecosystem partners ensuring optimal compatibility throughout the airline group's operations.

The solution's open architecture specifically supports Air Caraïbes and French bee's hybrid operational model, accommodating both leg-based and pairing-based crew planning approaches across their diverse route networks, from short-haul Caribbean routes to long-haul transoceanic operations.

"Pooling flight operations and crew management across French bee, Air Caraïbes, and Air Caraïbes Atlantique through a single, modern platform represents a strategic milestone in our digital transformation journey," states Paul-Henri Dubreuil, Chairman of the Board at groupe Dubreuil and at Groupe Dubreuil Aero. "IBS Software's collaborative approach and iFlight Core's ability to integrate with specialized eco-system partners shall give us the flexibility to optimize operations while maintaining the distinct characteristics that make each of our airlines successful."

"Our partnership with the airlines of Group Dubreuil Aero demonstrates how modern, unified solutions can serve complex, multi-airline operations across diverse markets," commented Ben Simmons, SVP and Regional Head Europe & Africa at IBS Software. "Supporting airlines such as French bee and Air Caraïbes aiming to enhance their crew efficiency, reduce operational costs and increase competitiveness with iFlight Core is a privilege for us."

This partnership marks a significant milestone for iFlight Core's market expansion, and the second major European airline group partnership.

iFlight Core is the first purpose-built platform targeted at agile, resource-efficient small and mid-sized airlines, delivering measurable value and preparing carriers for a future of intelligent, data-driven processes.

About Group Dubreuil Aero

Group Dubreuil Aero - the aviation branch of a French family-owned group – is operating three distinct airlines and company brands: French bee (long-haul low-cost), Air Caraïbes (regional Caribbean operations) and Air Caraïbes Atlantique (operating business and leisure long-haul for Air Caraïbes). Based in France with main operations in the French Caribbean, North America and Indian Pacific, the group focuses on operational excellence and passenger-centric service across diverse market segments.

Group Dubreuil Aero's growth strategy emphasizes digital transformation and optimized operations management, positioning the group as an agile competitor in its markets. Through strategic technology partnerships and investment in modern, integrated infrastructure, Group Dubreuil Aero is investing for long-term growth and operational excellence across its portfolio. For more information, visit [www.groupedubreuil.com]

About IBS SOFTWARE

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, retailing solutions, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty, and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

