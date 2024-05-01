Groupe Dynamite Inc. Elevates Long-Time Leader, CCO Stacie Beaver, to President

MONTRÉAL, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI), a leading integrated retailer in fashion, proudly announces the appointment of Stacie Beaver to Company President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective April 17, 2024. This promotion comes as part of GDI's commitment to the company's core values, as well as growing the strength of its organization and executive team, and further driving holistic innovation and growth across the company. With nearly 30 years of dedicated fashion retail industry experience, Ms. Beaver has had a profound impact on GDI's accelerated success.

Stacie Beaver, GDI's new Company President and Chief Operating Officer (PRNewsfoto/Groupe Dynamite Inc.)

"We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Stacie as our new President," said CEO, Andrew Lutfy. "Our shared sense of values and her deep understanding of the industry and our business make her the perfect leader for this role. I am looking forward to working with her in a capacity that allows her to take a bigger part in shaping the future of our organization."

Prior to her nomination, Ms. Beaver played an instrumental role in shaping Groupe Dynamite's customer-centric strategies, resulting in increased acquisition, loyalty, and market share. She also led the growth of the GARAGE banner in the US, driving significant increases in brand love and fandom as the brand expanded outside Canada. The US will continue to serve as a core focus and growth market for the company's future ambitions.

"I am honored and excited to take on this role inside a company that I have so much energy and passion for," said Ms. Beaver. "I'm grateful for the trust and support of our leadership team, and the incredible individuals that are part of this organization. I'm looking forward to continuing to deliver on innovation and best-in-class experiences for our consumer."

In her new role as President and Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Beaver will oversee GDI's operations and growth, and advance the organization's mission to deliver products and brands that continue to resonate with consumers.

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI) is a Montréal-based, privately held house of integrated omni-channel brands, designing and distributing accessible, trend-forward fashion for women since 1975. The organization's mission of "Empowering YOU to be YOU, one outfit at a time" is brought to life through the GARAGE and DYNAMITE banners and represents the consumer-centric core of GDI's long-standing success as a leading retailer in North America. Today, GDI operates nearly 300 stores across the United States and Canada, as well as shoppable brand experiences at Garageclothing.com and Dynamiteclothing.com.

