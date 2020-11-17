Groupe Média TFO Partners With Clearbridge Mobile to Develop and Launch Online Learning App to Meet the Needs of Canadian Families

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - With COVID-19 restrictions across Ontario increasing the need for at-home educational resources, Clearbridge Mobile is proud to have played an integral role in developing and launching the online learning app , IDÉLLO Family, to help families adjust to learning outside of traditional classrooms.

A project driven by the Ontario-based French-language public media company, Groupe Média TFO, and the Government of Ontario, Clearbridge Mobile provided unrestricted access to various services, including design thinking workshops, native app development for Android, iOS, and iPadOS, and App Store optimization. Combined with a transparent, agile process, Clearbridge Mobile, known for its speed and predictable velocity, successfully met an aggressive eight-week timeline.

"Clearbridge's ability to deliver a quality mobile app in under two months is very impressive," says Groupe Média TFO, Product Director, Jonathan N'Goran. "They leveraged their agile development process to foster continuous communication and collaboration to help us make informed decisions quickly throughout the engagement. With our online learning app IDÉLLO Family, implemented to support Francophones and Francophiles across Ontario and Canada during this unprecedented period, parents, students and teachers now have access to intelligent, fun, reliable and safe content collections for all ages, no matter where they are. Ultimately, Clearbridge's in-depth technical knowledge and understanding of diverse user preferences, behaviors, and best practices allowed us to create a product that not only meets the needs of our users, helping resources be more accessible to a greater number of parents and teachers, but our business needs as well."

Designed to help families facilitate an enjoyable digital learning experience by providing easy access to French educational video resources, the app relies heavily on video and voice search capabilities to create a personalized user experience. Other key features include:

Bilingual UI & Text (French & English)

Curated content based on profiles and roles

Interactive video player with caption support

The ability to cast a video to Airplay & Chromecast devices

The ability for parents and students to access videos by subject, study levels, skills, and FSL levels

"Clearbridge Mobile has always been dedicated to helping our clients meet their digital initiatives," says Clearbridge Mobile CEO Deepak Chopra. "When Groupe Média TFO first came to us, they wanted a product that would establish them as an essential digital learning tool. To do this, they needed to utilize emerging technologies. Because our team of subject matter experts is up to date with the latest voice search and video technologies, we were able to leverage that expertise and put Groupe Média TFO in a position to achieve this goal. It was an honor to have been a part of this project, and I sincerely hope this app is enabling students to be successful in their academic endeavors."

Choosing Clearbridge Mobile as a partner enabled Groupe Média TFO to reap the benefits of working with a vendor with a well-defined process that has been refined over ten years. By following this process, Groupe Média TFO has launched a fully functional product into the market at an accelerated rate while still allowing future product growth.

For more information about the online learning app, click here .

About Clearbridge Mobile

Clearbridge Mobile is an award-winning full-stack mobile app development company that provides user-centric design and engineering services to the world's top enterprises, helping them meet their digital initiatives. Clearbridge Mobile is dedicated to building better, healthier relationships between you and your customers with best-in-class mobile solutions. With more than 250 apps successfully delivered for enterprise clients like Dynacare, Crohn's and Colitis Canada, Participaction, Bell Canada, TD Bank, and Rogers Communications, Clearbridge Mobile is the right partner to help you capitalize on the momentum of today's digital consumer.

About Groupe Média TFO

Groupe Média TFO, stories that shape our tomorrows.

Groupe Média TFO is a Franco-Ontarian public media company offering an interconnected discovery experience across its educational, cultural and current content in French. Audiences lie at the heart of Groupe Média TFO's omnichannel mission and vision, where they see themselves growing alongside its innovative and award-winning creations. By its educational mandate, on television, on digital platforms and through its initiatives and applications, Groupe Média TFO puts knowledge within arm's reach. At the forefront of digital learning, the company reflects the vitality and diversity of the community it serves and prepares the next generation for the world of tomorrow.

