Groupe Mutuel integrates Ada Health's AI-powered care navigation into their member experience across Switzerland to support personalized, streamlined access to care

Ada Health's AI health assessment and care navigation technology is integrated into Groupe Mutuel's app. It helps members better understand their symptoms and care needs and directs them to relevant care options 24/7.

Ada incorporates users' Groupe Mutuel insurance plans when making care recommendations, enabling personalized care journeys that include the most appropriate support and services.

The announcement continues Ada's strong growth in the insurer and payer segment following the recent renewal of its partnership with French health insurance aggregator Santéclair.

BERLIN and MARTIGNY, Switzerland, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada Health, the leading global AI health assessment and care navigation platform, and Groupe Mutuel, the comprehensive insurer, have launched a partnership to support quicker and easier access to affordable, effective care for up to 1.4 million Groupe Mutuel members across Switzerland.

Through this partnership, Ada's clinically validated AI helps Groupe Mutuel offer tailored healthcare experiences for their members. For these members, Ada's on-demand, trustworthy health assessments support them by navigating them to a wide array of services, 24/7. Facilitating quick, round-the-clock access to clinically appropriate services across Groupe Mutuel's extensive care and partner network can improve time-to-treatment and potentially reduce unnecessary primary care visits.

Following an assessment, members will receive a recommendation for appropriate care options included in their policy and a referral voucher for reimbursement. Ada assessments are integrated into a member's Groupe Mutuel single sign-on and are available in Italian, French, German, and English.

Since taking effect, Ada has already demonstrably improved member confidence, with a 59% reduction in members who are unsure of what care they should seek for their concerns. Members are also able to access guidance and services through Ada 24/7, with more than half of members utilizing Ada outside of normal clinical hours.

In addition to supporting members in understanding their health and navigating to care, Ada also helps highlight existing or unknown risk factors, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, informing potential prevention campaigns to improve long-term member well-being.

Nicholas Altebrando, Chief Product Officer at Ada, said: "At Ada, we believe that AI can help care-seekers everywhere access the right care at the right time. Partnering with insurance services enables us to provide tailored care pathways for members, helping us achieve this vision. We're pleased to be extending our partnership with Groupe Mutuel to navigate its members to the right treatment and provide access to tailored, affordable, and efficient care for individuals across the Swiss healthcare system."

Nicolas Höfler, Head of Digital Services & Ecosystems at Groupe Mutuel said: "By integrating Ada's AI, Groupe Mutuel is the first health insurer in Switzerland to take an innovative and forward-looking approach to healthcare. It does not replace a doctor, but offers our members immediate and reliable assistance by orienting them to next steps.

"Offering a high level of diagnostic accuracy, Ada contributes to Groupe Mutuel's aim of relieving the burden on the healthcare system by avoiding unnecessary visits to the doctor or guiding to more suitable services for their personal needs. Minor cases, which in the past caused overloads, can now be handled more specifically and efficiently - an advantage for members and the entire healthcare system."

Groupe Mutuel users with questions about their symptoms can conduct a free AI-powered Ada health assessment directly through the Groupe Mutuel app. Based on their responses, Ada then provides users with tailored next steps based on their needs and personal insurance plan.

Ada assessments are available for any Groupe Mutuel member in Switzerland via the Groupe Mutuel app. For more information, visit www.groupemutuel.ch/en/private-customers/our-services/ada.html

About Ada Health

Ada Health is a global health company founded by doctors, scientists, and industry pioneers to create new possibilities for personal health and transform knowledge into better outcomes. Its core system connects medical knowledge with intelligent technology to help tens of millions of people actively manage their health and health systems to deliver more effective care.

Ada Health's powerful AI-based health assessment platform helps users better understand their mental and physical symptoms through a thorough series of questions based on clinically validated AI and protocols, and based on their responses, navigates them to the most appropriate available services and support. The platform's medical knowledge covers an industry-leading range of symptoms and conditions, while the platform itself prioritizes user safety and accuracy and is designed to be as inclusive as possible.

The company also works with a range of leading health providers and organizations internationally to help direct users to the right care, support overburdened systems, and help manage diseases with the ultimate aims of improving health outcomes and delivering seamless end-to-end healthcare journeys.

About Groupe Mutuel

With over 2,800 employees across Switzerland, Groupe Mutuel serves more than 1.4 million individual customers and over 29,500 companies. As the only multiline insurer in Switzerland, Groupe Mutuel is the reference partner in the field of health and retirement benefits for private and corporate customers. Its turnover exceeds CHF 5.8 billion.

Thanks to tailored solutions, whether in basic insurance (LAMal/KVG) or supplemental insurance (LCA/VVG), it is the third largest health insurer in Switzerland. Groupe Mutuel also offers an extensive range of products in individual retirement benefits and patrimony insurance.

Based in Martigny, the insurer provides companies of all sizes with solutions for loss of earnings in the event of illness, accident insurance (LAA/UVG) and occupational pension plans (LPP/BVG). In the field of corporate health insurance, Groupe Mutuel is ranked fifth nationwide.

