Groupe PSA to launch Peugeot brand into U.S. and Canada

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the presentation of FY2018 financial results and the second phase of its strategic plan Push to Pass for the period 2019-2021, Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing board, confirmed the Group ambition to conquer new markets and announced that the Peugeot brand was chosen to enter the North American market.

Peugeot is an iconic two centuries old brand that – when introduced to North America – will be marketed by Groupe PSA on five continents. As a global brand that has seen strong growth and profitability in recent years, Peugeot is ideally suited for the North American market.

This decision is part of the ten-year plan announced by Groupe PSA in 2016 for a North America entry, which started late 2018 with the service Free2Move Carsharing service introduced in Washington DC. This service, which employs more than 500 vehicles, is part of Groupe PSA's Free2Move brand providing mobility solutions in 12 countries via 65,000 vehicles.

"Our decision to bring Peugeot back into North America is the culmination of several years of study and research aimed at which of Groupe PSA's brands would best serve the customer needs of this market," President and CEO of Groupe PSA North America, Larry Dominique said. "We are taking a pragmatic approach to entering the North American market and are confident that, from the larger 'mobility services' revolution currently taking place, to the more fundamental models of retail, service, financing and logistics – we'll continue to build our plan on careful, scalable solutions."

"With more than 208 years of history, including two early victories of the Indianapolis 500, Peugeot's international adventure continues with new territories and new challenges. Our clear positioning as the best high end generalist brand is based on a solid and coherent strategy, which all the teams are eager and proud to bring to the North American customers, with this promise always kept and renewed, to include Peugeot's Excellence, Allure and Emotion in each of our cars," added Jean-Philippe Imparato, Peugeot Brand Chief Executive Officer.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

About Groupe PSA North America, Inc.

PSA North America, formed in 2017, serves as the platform for Groupe PSA's return to the North American marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the entity provides Free2Move services in conjunction with its PSA Car Sharing Services business unit. Its future plans call for creating and implementing all manner of consumer and business-to-business mobility support efforts, including car and ride sharing, vehicle sales, service and financing—and ultimately – retail vehicle sales.

Peugeot

Stimulating, rewarding driving, sleek design, and uncompromising quality form the brand's pledge to its customers and help produce the emotion provided by each PEUGEOT vehicle.

Operating in around 160 countries with more than 10,000 points of sale, the brand sold more than 1,740 000 vehicles in 2018. PEUGEOT combines exacting standards, allure and emotion with the goal of being the definitive high-end, broad-based brand with global reach.

