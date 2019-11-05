Groupe PSA's Automotive Growth Strategies, 2019-2025: Future Challenges to Overcome - Free2Move, North American Shared Mobility, Brexit, PSA in China, Newer Alliances for Case Collaborations
Nov 05, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Groupe PSA's Automotive Growth Strategies, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Groupe PSA has gained significant attention from the automotive industry, with its turnaround from loss making to generating profit. Since then, the company has shown impressive growth, with 35% revenue increase from 2014 to 2018, and became the second largest OEM in Europe in terms of passenger vehicle sales. It also acquired another loss-making automotive group Opel and Vauxhall from GM and turned it around.
In 2018, Opel Vauxhall added 18.3 billion to the group's revenue and more than 1 million vehicles sales. This increased group's total sales volume to 3.8 million. Addition of Opel Vauxhall has strengthened the group's sales volume and provided opportunities for its UK entry. PSA, after its resurgence from financial crisis, has emerged as a competitive OEM, giving competition not only to European participants but also to the global ones. To grow sustainably, PSA has designed a 3-phase growth plan for itself called Push to Pass Strategy. It has a fundamental role in making the group strong enough to compete against the competition. It has successfully achieved phase I objectives and is entering in the phase II in 2019.
This study analyzes in details PSA's Push to Pass strategy, discusses PSA's performance till date, and its future development strategies. As per PSA's 2018 target, the group surpassed its target of 10% group revenue increase (against 2015) with almost 35% increase, highest among the top 5 European automakers during the period 2015 to 2018.
Successful implementation of Phase I of Push to Pass has made PSA not only the second bestselling PV automotive group in Europe but also the lead OEM in the LCV segment, indicating the group's stronghold over the European market. PSA's focus is on seven Mega Trends that have disrupted the automotive industry and build products and services around them. With consistently positive financial results and 70 regional launches in 2 years, PSA, along with Opel Vauxhall, is moving toward sustainably competitive global automotive OEM.
With Push to Pass II, PSA aims to improve its product quality, adopt new technologies, offer mobility services, and expand to new geographies to become a global vehicle manufacturer.
Research Highlights
PSA's vision to not restrict its growth to Europe but establish itself as a global mobility company requires strong brands, huge investment in CASE technologies, and visibility of its businesses across the globe.
Future of group PSA:
In 2019, PSA entered phase II of its Push to Pass strategy. Highlights of phase II Push to Pass, 2019-2021 are:
- Platform consolidation
- Focus on LCV growth
- Execution of India entry plan
- Establish new mobility services
- Strengthen aftermarket business
Key Issues Addressed
- How PSA turned its loss into profits? How it revived Opel Vauxhall?
- What are the key highlights of PSA's Push to Pass strategy? What impact it will have on PSA's future growth?
- What is PSA doing in terms of product development, platform development, and powertrain development?
- What are the future strategies of the group in terms of partnerships, M&As, and collaboration?
- What are the challenges before the group, and how it plans to overcome them? How BREXIT and other geopolitical changes will impact PSA's operations?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Key Highlights
- Executive Summary - PSA's Core Focus Areas
- Executive Summary - Global Expansion Plans, 2025
- Executive Summary - LCV Offensive Strategy
- Executive Summary - CMP Platform to Drive Electrification
- Executive Summary - EMP2 Platform for Commercial Autonomous Vehicles
- Executive Summary - Multi-brand Aftermarket Strategy
- Executive Summary - Current and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Assumptions
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
- Definition and Assumptions
3. Groupe PSA Overview
- Business Overview
- Group Revenue and Profitability
- Group Brand and Model Performance
- Top Markets Performance
- Back in the Race, 2014-2015 - Emergence from Bankruptcy
- PACE - OV's Revival, 2017-2018
- Push to Pass Phase I Analysis, 2016-2018
- Push to Pass Phase II Target, 2019-2021
4. Competitive Performance Benchmarking
- Overview of Financial Performance
- Overview of European Market Share Performance
- Overview of Sales Performance in Top 5 Markets in Europe
- Overview of R&D Spending
5. R&D, Manufacturing, and Platform Strategy
- R&D Portfolio
- Manufacturing Strategy and Future Plans
- EMP2
- CMP
6. Product Strategy and Global Expansion
- Brand Strategy - Peugeot Citroen DS
- Significance of DS
- Brand Strategy - OV
- Brand Strategy - LCV
- Focus on Europe - Future of PSA Electrification (eLCV)
- eLCV - Future Solution by Vehicle Usage (Based on Interview)
- Global Expansion, 2019-2021
7. Case Strategy
- Future of PSA Connectivity Strategy
- Advanced Technology Partnerships
- Future of PSA Automated Driving Strategy
- Autonomous Vehicle Rollout
- Future of PSA New Mobility Strategy
- Free2Move - PSA's Transition from Automaker to Mobility Provider
8. Emerging Market Strategy
- Smart Car strategy - PSA's Entry in India and Emerging Markets
- Challenges in India
- Opportunity for PSA in India
9. New and Used Vehicle Retail Strategy
- PSA Retail - Multi-brand Retail Strategy
- Online Retail Strategy
- Used Car - Multi-brand, Multi-channel, and Multi-service Strategy
- Future of Financial Services
10. PSA's Aftermarket Strategy
- Aftermarket Business Overview
- PSA's Aftermarket Diversification Strategy
- Multi-brand Aftermarket Strategy
- Key Mega Trends - Aftermarket Opportunities
11. Future Challenges to Overcome
- Entry to North American Market - Free2Move to Set Ground for PSA
- North American Shared Mobility - Opportunity Analysis for PSA
- Impact of Brexit
- Future of PSA in China
- Newer Alliances for Case Collaborations
- Keeping Up with Electric and Autonomous Technologies
12. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity for PSA
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
13. Conclusions and Future Outlook
14. Appendix
