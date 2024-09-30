GROUPE ROCHER COMPLETES THE SALE OF ITS PLOERMEL PLANT TO ARCADE BEAUTY

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupe Rocher, which operates in France and internationally in the world of cosmetics, clothing and home embellishment with leading brands such as Yves Rocher, Petit Bateau, Dr Pierre Ricaud, Stanhome and Arbonne and Sabon, has announced that it has completed the sale of its Ploërmel plant, which was announced in June 2024. Exclusive negotiations with Arcade Beauty, a pioneer in the manufacture of product sampling and packaging solutions for the perfumery and cosmetics industries, have led to the signing of an agreement that will benefit employees, the future of the site and both parties.

Negotiations were concluded on a sale agreement guaranteeing the development of the Ploërmel site, a historic Groupe Rocher site:

All the teams are taken over by Arcade Beauty;

Groupe Rocher fragrances will continue to be produced on the site for at least 5 years;

An additional 10 million units will be brought to the site by Arcade Beauty over the next two years, and the purchaser plans to expand the business further in the following years;

Arcade Beauty plans to make further investments in the coming months.

The signing of the sale agreement is the culmination of a long history for the Ploërmel site, acquired in 1982. Groupe Rocher is therefore particularly pleased to be able to ensure the future of this historic plant, thanks to its takeover by a trusted player with values close to its own. Finally, the group would like to express its deepest gratitude and most sincere thanks to all the employees who are still working or who have worked at the Ploërmel plant, and who have all contributed to the success of this cutting-edge industrial site. Groupe Rocher is proud to ensure this positive transition for these teams and for the Morbihan region.

Jean-David Schwartz, CEO of Groupe Rocher, said: "The signing of this agreement marks the beginning of a happy new chapter for the Ploërmel site. First and foremost, I would like to thank all the teams from this emblematic site: they have made and continue to make the Group proud. I'm also delighted to be handing it over to Arcade Beauty, in whom I have complete confidence to continue developing this site with its exceptional human and industrial expertise. The guarantees provided by Arcade Beauty and the Group in the agreement ensure a great future for the plant."

Carl ALLAIN, CEO and President of Arcade Beauty, added "This acquisition is the result of a year's work and very close collaboration with the Groupe Rocher teams. I would like to thank all my colleagues for their efforts in finalizing this agreement. We are now entering a new phase of integration, and industrial and commercial development. We look forward to welcoming the employees of the Ploërmel site into the Arcadians family".

The sale was made possible thanks to the support of KPMG Deal Advisory Services, LBMB Notaires, and Lmt Avocats law firm.

ABOUT GROUPE ROCHER

Groupe Rocher is a family business from Brittany, founded in 1959 by Mr. Yves Rocher. Convinced, thanks to Mr. Yves Rocher's personal experience, that nature has a positive impact on people's wellbeing and therefore on their desire to act for the planet, the Groupe Rocher was the first international group to adopt the mission-driven company status, under French law, which purpose is to "reconnect people to nature". It includes 8 brands (Yves Rocher, Arbonne, Petit Bateau, Stanhome, Kiotis, Dr Pierre Ricaud, ID Parfums, Sabon and Flormar), more than 14.000 employees, 50 million customers and reached a sales turnover of €2,2 billion in the beauty, nutrition, apparel and homecare sectors. Its international expansion has accelerated over the last few years, and the group is now present in more than 100 countries.

ABOUT ARCADE BEAUTY

Arcade Beauty is a global international industrial group that develops and manufactures products for the beauty and wellness industry. A world leader in sampling solutions, Arcade Beauty extends its offer to full-service, supplying customized products to its partners worldwide.

Born in 2014 from the merger of 2 industrial pioneers, Arcade Beauty is headquartered in New York and offers an unrivalled offering with over 30 technologies in its product portfolio, supporting over 400 international beauty brands, operating 11 production plants.

For more information, visit https://arcadebeauty.com

