Groupize and MedPro Systems Announce Partnership to Support Event Management for the Life Sciences Industry

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupize, the industry's most innovative platform for enterprise-wide meeting and event management, today announced a new partnership with MedPro Systems®, the leading provider of healthcare license validation solutions to the Life Sciences industry, to streamline travel and event healthcare practitioner (HCP) license data capture and validation. With the integration, Life Sciences organizations can now automate HCP license verification in the Groupize platform as part of the registration process for live and virtual events.

The real-time integration validates HCP credentials at the event sign-up portal against MedPro's premier MedProID® database for clean and accurate matching against authoritative Federal, State, and industry-sourced data. Customers can then track and view attendance data and no-shows via the Groupize platform.

"We understand that Life Sciences organizations face the daunting task of collecting, verifying, and reporting compliance-related spend and research," explains Charles de Gaspe Beaubien, Founder of Groupize. "This is time-consuming and can be error-prone, leaving exposure to risk. Failing to submit timely, accurate, or complete information to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) can result in penalties of up to $100,000 per transaction. With our seamless connection to MedPro, companies can effortlessly maintain compliance with physician spend tracking regulations for any type of meeting or event."

Combined, Groupize and MedPro Systems seamlessly integrates with SAP® Concur® for end-to-end management of HCP event expense capture and reporting. Today, over 450 pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers leverage the MedPro Concur Connect Expense and Invoice connectors to eliminate manual entry of HCP data and capture all data attributes in SAP Concur to meet Federal Open Payments (Sunshine Act), State and International Aggregate Spend reporting requirements.

"Groupize's powerful event management platform and commitment to innovation, combined with MedPro's industry-leading healthcare data, will provide Life Sciences organizations with a comprehensive solution to manage attendees and expenses for global events with greater compliance," said Bryan Andrews, Senior Director – Business Development & Partnerships of MedPro Systems. "We're pleased to be working with Groupize to deliver this game-changing functionality to the industry."

The Groupize solution creates a Transfer of Value report for Open Payments (Sunshine Act) compliance, enabling a one-step export of HCP data that can be uploaded to MedPro's ComplianceReportingID or any Aggregate Spend reporting platform for audit purposes and to provide the compliance data necessary for reporting.

The feature rich Groupize platform offers an ecosystem of modules that simplify and automate the entire end-to-end meetings and events journey:

Groupize Spend Management - for Global Financial Compliance and Oversight

Global visibility

Venue sourcing

Approvals & workflows

Groupize Event Management

Registration websites

Travel (profile and non-profiled) integrated to Concur

MedPro Validation

Check-in

Groupize Attendee App - for Education and Content Delivery

Onsite learning and training

Resources

Recordings

Engagement (texting and polls)

Virtual Meetings

Groupize Business Intelligence Expense & Reporting

Aggregate Spend reporting data capture

Expense integration via travel

In the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, there are thousands of meetings and use cases that the intuitive and modern Groupize system can be leveraged for to simplify, automate, and ensure compliance. These include:

Dinner meetings at restaurants

Continuing education events

Internal and team building events

Sales meetings

Advisory boards

Product launches

Lunch and learns

Clinical trials

Investigator meetings

Key opinion leaders

Patient advocacy

Virtual meetings

Speaker Bureaus Travel

Congress Auxiliary (room block)

Charles de Gaspe Beaubien adds, "MedPro Systems is one of the most trusted brands in the industry and we are thrilled to partner with them to continue to grow and expand our offerings for our Life Sciences customers."

To learn more, visit Groupize meeting and event management solutions for Life Sciences, visit https://www.groupize.com/life-sciences.

About Groupize

Groupize is the industry's most innovative platform for global enterprise-wide meeting and event management. Winner of the Phocuswright Innovation Award, the Skift Corporate Travel Innovators, and voted BTNs Top 25 Most Influential, Groupize has reimagined the fragmented legacy landscape into a visionary universe of modern, DIY enterprise tools with limitless possibilities.

Built from the ground up to centralize and simplify the complex meeting and event planning process, the Groupize platform is up and running quickly and seamlessly, delivering a scalable, cost-effective solution that can work with or replace existing tools and technology investments. From sourcing to attendee management and registration, the cloud-based system is designed for any size event and is easy to use for everyone from casual meeting organizers to event-planning pros.

Leading organizations across all industries, including Higher Education, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Retail, Financial, and Technology trust Groupize to maximize ROI and manage the risk, spend, compliance, and attendee experience of virtual, hybrid, and in-person meetings and events.

Founded in 2012, Groupize is a privately held company headquartered in Boston, MA.

For more information, please call 1.855.GROUPIZE, or visit groupize.com .

About MedPro Systems

MedPro Systems® is the Life Sciences industry's most trusted partner to support their business and regulatory challenges.

MedPro's industry-leading software and services assists their 650+ customers in meeting Aggregate Spend, DSCSA, PDMA, and Stark Law requirements through their premier MedProID® platform and expert MedPro Compliance Advisory Services. For more information, please visit www.medprosystems.com

