GroupM Closes 2019 With Billings Surpassing $50 Billion For The First Time According To COMvergence

"This year, GroupM won and successfully defended $2 billion of business," said GroupM's Chief Growth Officer Elizabeth McCune. "This is an incredible accomplishment on top of delivering breakthrough and award-winning work for our clients. A big part of this success, among other things, is attributed to a combination of data-led insights that drove our clients to new ways of thinking about their business, creativity in activation ideas, and the ability to connect client teams across markets with a more aligned strategy. I'm thankful to our client partners for choosing us and proud of our teams for earning their trust."

According to the report, the total estimated billings handled by the media agency networks and standalone/dedicated client units and agencies – operated by the big six holding companies – reached about $166B (across 41 markets representing 94 percent of the global media investments covered by COMvergence - Brazil and Japan excluded). GroupM had the largest industry market share at 17.2 percent and 30.2 percent intra-Big 6 group share.

GroupM's m/SIX was also one of three networks that increased their billings by a double-digit figure (+14.8 percent) over the last year on a global level, while Essence grew double digits in both EMEA and APAC.

*COMvergence will release final 2019 billings figures in April 2020.

About GroupM

GroupM is the world's leading media investment company responsible for more than $50B in annual media investment through agencies including Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence and m/SIX, as well as the outcomes-driven programmatic audience company, Xaxis. GroupM creates competitive advantage for advertisers via its worldwide organization of media experts who deliver powerful insights on consumers and media platforms, trading expertise, market-leading brand-safe media, technology solutions, addressable TV, content, sports and more.

Discover more about GroupM at www.groupm.com.

Follow @GroupMWorldwide on Twitter

Follow GroupM on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/groupm

Media Contacts:

David.Grabert@GroupM.com

Jared.Baiman@GroupM.com

SOURCE GroupM

Related Links

http://www.groupm.com

