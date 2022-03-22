GroupM North America Commits $15MM to Reskill and Upskill Talent to Prepare them for the Future of the Media Industry

Media investment group launches GroupM University with a 12-week associate training program to bridge skills gap for new employees

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupM, WPP's media investment group, and the world's largest media buying company, today unveils its media education arm in North America, GroupM University, to attract, develop, retain, and reward employees, by making learning part of their core employee experience. The first GroupM University program to be rolled out is a 12-week cohort-based professional development program - GroupM University Launch Pad – designed for individuals who are new to media and advertising, looking for a career change, or seeking an entry-level position at GroupM North America and its award-winning agencies.

GroupM is dedicated to enhancing the skills of its new and existing employees and is making the commitment to invest $15+MM over 3 years to provide its people the right training programs, career coaching, and personal enrichment opportunities to prepare them for the future of the media industry. In turn, this collaborative approach will enable them to grow their career. Over the next 12 months, GroupM University will scale to be the hub for all GroupM North America's existing industry-leading training coursework, professional development curricula, and mobility programs for all new recruits and employees.

"We're looking at this as an opportunity for GroupM to be better by investing further in our people, and deliver quickly on our employee value proposition," said Serena Anthony, Chief People Officer of GroupM North America. "We are providing a robust and innovative approach, with tools, resources, and training to create the learning environment where the best talent in the industry has the opportunity to grow professionally and thrive in their careers at GroupM."

GroupM University Launch Pad program participants will have the opportunity to jump-start their career at GroupM through an accelerated, cohort-based learning experience sponsored by GroupM while gaining practical work experience on entry-level media practice roles. Program participants will receive hands-on experience learning media foundations, identify the media track they want to begin their career in, and build their profile through mentorship and networking throughout the program period. Our intention is to ensure we accelerate the learning of our people and provide an opportunity for collaborative learning which was challenging and missed through the pandemic.

In the United States, the Summer 2022 application window for GroupM University Launch Pad will close at midnight on May 8, 2022. The first hybrid in-person/virtual cohort class will begin June 6, 2022, and focus on associate roles in the media industry, across paid social, paid search, and programmatic, with the program scaling more broadly across the organization in the latter half of 2022. Interested candidates can learn more and apply to the GroupM University Launch Pad Program on JobVite: https://jobs.jobvite.com/groupm-na/job/oDdBifwt

"As the largest media investment company in the world, we are being very intentional about our DE&I goals and believe that Launch Pad will create a more equitable playing field for applicants and help our people grow their careers," said Kirk McDonald, CEO of GroupM North America. "We are looking for bright individuals with transferable skills, who are passionate to learn more about media and advertising from across all walks of life – including applicants who are non-degree holders or come from non-traditional education pathways."

In Canada, GroupM University Launch Pad began its recruitment efforts earlier this year and will kick off its first cohort class in April 2022. An area of key focus for GroupM University Launch Pad is recruiting across underrepresented groups and communities to not only provide a career entry point but providing access to tools and resources through GroupM University to foster an inclusive, equitable, and representative media industry.

"Providing access to opportunity, training, and an entry point into a career in media to those who wouldn't otherwise have it, is a meaningful way for us to create a more equitable and representative media industry in Canada," Kevin Johnson, CEO GroupM Canada said. "Graduates will come out of the program with 12 weeks of intensive hands-on training, Media Foundations certification, and the skills needed to launch their careers in media with a job at GroupM – what a tangible return on investment."

About GroupM

GroupM is the world's leading media investment company responsible for more than $50B in annual media investment through agencies Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence, and m/SIX, as well as the outcomes-driven programmatic audience company, Xaxis. GroupM's portfolio includes Data & Technology (Choreograph), Investment, and Services, all united in the vision to shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people. By leveraging all the benefits of scale, the company innovates, differentiates, and generates sustained value for our clients wherever they do business. Discover more about GroupM at www.groupm.com .

Follow @GroupMWorldwide on Twitter

Follow GroupM on LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/groupmworldwide

Media Contact:



GroupM North America

[email protected]



GroupM Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE GroupM