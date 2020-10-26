GroupM Premium Supply Expands Offering with Video in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupM, WPP's media investment group, today announced that it has expanded its global Premium Supply offering with video in the U.S. Currently live in more than 10 global markets, GroupM Premium Supply (GPS) was launched in 2017 as the first fully auditable programmatic premium supply marketplace allowing end to end visibility on all buys. In expanding the offering to video, GroupM has tapped SpotX as its preferred programmatic video exchange partner.

GPS directly connects GroupM clients to high quality publishers to support programmatic buying objectives and mitigates the risk of the 15% unknown delta detailed in May's U.K. ISBA study.

In addition to end to end visibility on all buys, these partnerships ensure GroupM delivers for clients' programmatic campaigns into engaging, effective, brand safe environments while providing advantageous pricing, reduced transactional technology costs and operational simplicity for their trading teams across multiple DSPs.

The GPS expansion into video with SpotX will see them develop unique programmatic solutions for GroupM clients to streamline the ad planning, buying, decisioning, and optimization processes. With nearly all major ad-supported providers of OTT video working with SpotX, the partnership will enable GroupM to provide its clients with direct access to premium publisher inventory beyond linear television, thereby complementing traditional TV media buys.

"GroupM Premium Supply allows clients to leverage our scale in a biddable environment while, at the same time, ensuring they're accessing only the best possible publisher inventory in each market. This is exactly what the industry has been calling out for," said Andrew Meaden, GroupM Global Head of Investment Strategy. Esra Bacher, GroupM's managing partner and programmatic investment lead, adds: "As viewership dramatically increases in streaming video, we have chosen to partner with SpotX due to their strong relationships with the supply-side of the video ecosystem. We're excited to continue our great work with them moving forward."

The GroupM-SpotX agreement is part of a growing industry trend around supply-path optimization (SPO) in which media owners and buyers are leaning into deeper relationships with a smaller number of partners. The addition of SpotX in the U.S. will complement GroupM's successful global partnership with Index Exchange that focuses on display media, established earlier this year.

"In today's climate, we understand that media agencies have many different choices in SSPs, and we are thrilled to be recognized by GroupM for our programmatic expertise and substantial ties to publishers," said Sean Buckley, COO at SpotX. "We're excited to enhance the partnership GroupM and their clients have with our platform customers and continue to scale the digital video ecosystem."

About GroupM

GroupM is the world's leading media investment company responsible for more than $60B in annual media investment through agencies Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence and m/SIX, as well as the outcomes-driven programmatic audience company, Xaxis. GroupM's portfolio includes Data & Technology, Investment and Services, all united in vision to shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people. By leveraging all the benefits of scale, the company innovates, differentiates and generates sustained value for our clients wherever they do business.

About SpotX

SpotX is the leading video advertising platform shaping digital video and the future of TV globally. The company's solutions enable media owners to monetize content across all screens and streams while providing advertisers with direct access to brand-safe, premium inventory. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, SpotX's trusted, privacy-compliant solutions are employed by some of the largest media owners in the world including A+E Networks, Crackle Plus, The CW Network, Dentsu CCI, Discovery, Electronic Arts, Fox Corporation, fuboTV, Gannett, Microsoft, Newsy, Pluto TV, Roku, Sling TV, and Vudu. In the US, SpotX works with nearly all major OTT stakeholders and reaches 4 out of 5 viewers of ad-supported CTV, or 50 million households. SpotX is a subsidiary of Bertelsmann's RTL Group and is headquartered in Denver with 10 offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC regions. Learn more at www.spotx.tv.

