GroupM Taps SpotX as Primary Programmatic Partner for Digital Video and OTT

LONDON, NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotX , the leading global video advertising platform, today announced it has signed a strategic agreement with GroupM, the media investment group of WPP, to serve as the primary partner for all programmatic digital video and over-the-top (OTT) inventory. The partnership is being debuted in the US with the intention to scale it globally into other markets. As part of the agreement, SpotX will also develop unique programmatic solutions for GroupM clients which will streamline the ad planning, buying, decisioning, and optimization processes.

With 97% of all major US ad-supported providers of OTT video and leading media owners across Europe and Asia-Pacific working with SpotX, the partnership will enable GroupM to provide its clients with direct access to premium publisher inventory beyond linear television, thereby complementing traditional TV media buys.

"As the largest media advertising company in the world, GroupM is continually looking for the most efficient ways to reach high-quality inventory while providing full transparency to our clients," said Esra Bacher, managing partner - programmatic investment lead at GroupM. "Viewership is dramatically increasing in streaming video, and we have chosen to partner with SpotX due to their strong relationships with the supply-side of the video ecosystem."

The SpotX-GroupM agreement is part of a growing industry trend around supply-path optimization (SPO) in which media owners and buyers are leaning into deeper relationships with a smaller number of partners. By activating more of GroupM's demand flow, SpotX will serve as an indispensable partner for media owners.

"One of the reasons we are so excited about this partnership with GroupM is that we know it will have a huge impact and help advertisers not just in the US but also soon across Europe and in other markets around the world reach audiences at scale via premium supply," said Mike Evans, SVP, Demand Facilitation at SpotX. "We're honored that GroupM has chosen SpotX for programmatic video and OTT and has faith in both our technology and expert service to meet their global clients' demands with ease."

About GroupM

GroupM is the world's leading media investment company responsible for more than $60B in annual media investment through agencies Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence and m/SIX, as well as the outcomes-driven programmatic audience company, Xaxis. GroupM's portfolio includes Data & Technology, Investment and Services, all united in vision to shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people. By leveraging all the benefits of scale, the company innovates, differentiates and generates sustained value for our clients wherever they do business.

About SpotX

SpotX is the leading video advertising platform shaping digital video and the future of TV globally. The company's solutions enable media owners to monetize content across all screens and streams while providing advertisers with direct access to brand-safe, premium inventory. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, SpotX's trusted, privacy-compliant solutions are employed by some of the largest media owners in the world including A+E Networks, Crackle Plus, The CW Network, Dentsu CCI, Discovery, Electronic Arts, Fox Corporation, fuboTV, Gannett, Microsoft, Newsy, Pluto TV, Roku, Sling TV, and Vudu. In the US, SpotX works with nearly all major OTT stakeholders and reaches 4 out of 5 viewers of ad-supported CTV, or 50 million households. SpotX is a subsidiary of Bertelsmann's RTL Group and is headquartered in Denver with 10 offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC regions. Learn more at www.spotx.tv .

Media Contacts:

Tammy Blythe Goodman/ Josie Urwin for SpotX

[email protected] / [email protected]

Jared Baiman for GroupM

[email protected]

SOURCE SpotX

Related Links

spotxchange.com

