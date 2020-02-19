Groupon (GRPN) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Groupon, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Groupon, Inc. ("Groupon" or the "Company" (NASDAQ: GRPN) on behalf of investors.

On February 18, 2020, Groupon reported fourth-quarter sales of $612.3 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $709.35 million and 23.46% decrease over sales of $799.93 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $227.2 million in 2019, missing the $270 million estimate that the Company affirmed on a November 2019 conference call.

Following this news, the price of Groupon common stock plunged over 25% on February 19, 2020, in pre-market trading.

The investigation centers on whether Groupon and its senior management overstated demand for its services. If you lost money, realized or unrealized, on your Groupon investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

