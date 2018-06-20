Groups, Not Just Individuals, Are Working on Ways to Assist With Student Loans Observes AFBC

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The effects of long-standing student loan debt have been observed by many and now people are making efforts to solve the problem. In some places, the efforts have gone beyond an individual level and larger groups are taking on some of the task. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation service, encourages people with the ability to do so to consider promoting the idea of larger groups, such as employers, to think about being involved in programs to help with student loans.

A few companies have begun experimenting with the tactic now of offering assistance with student loan repayment as an employee benefit. Hulu, an entertainment company, has specifically started doing this when it noticed that as much as 20 percent of employees could benefit from such a program, especially as applicants need at least a bachelor's degree to apply for the majority of positions at Hulu. Some other companies have been experimenting with such ideas to incentivize potential new workers. "It's great to see other companies really taking an interest in their employees and working towards potentially bettering their lives. In a society, it's really important to take care of each other at all levels," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC.

The more avenues that become available to assist people with burdensome student loans, the more chances people will have to get the assistance they need. AFBC has assisted thousands of qualifying federal student loan borrowers in applying for income-driven repayment programs that have potentially lowered their payments. "Student loans have become a problem for many and it's going to take a lot of work to fix that issue, but companies like Hulu and AFBC are doing what they can to help alleviate that problem," said Molina.

