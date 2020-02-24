Groups Recover Together Contracts with AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire to Expand Access to Opioid Addiction Treatment Options for Health Plan Members

Today's announcement further expands access to Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) sought by AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire members who are recovering from opioid addiction. Groups Recover Together now contracts with two of New Hampshire's three Medicaid MCOs.

AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire and Groups Recover Together's agreement, which makes addiction treatment accessible to AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire members will help the Granite State tackle a key barrier to addressing the opioid crisis. Continuing to remove this barrier couldn't come at a more critical time for New Hampshire. According to the National Institutes of Health, New Hampshire is among the top five states with the highest rate of opioid-related overdose deaths. In 2017, there were 424 drug overdose deaths involving opioids in New Hampshire—an age-adjusted rate of 34.0 deaths per 100,000 persons. This was more than twice the average national rate of 14.6 deaths per 100,000 persons.

"The opioid epidemic is a national crisis with heartbreaking local impact," said Dr. Jacob "Gus" Crothers, national medical director at Groups Recover Together. "It hurts our health, our neighborhoods, and our local economy. Treatment is available, but it needs to be affordable and accessible within the communities that are affected. That is what Groups Recover Together is doing so well. Our unique model is spreading care, saving lives, and driving industry-leading outcomes."

"Medicaid health plans are often on the front lines of substance use disorder treatment," said AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Medical Director Dr. Donald McNally. "Working with our community partners to decrease barriers to treatment is paramount. We are proud to be working with Groups Recover Together to bring much needed substance use care to our members in New Hampshire."

About Groups Recover Together

Groups Recover Together was founded to make treatment for opioid addiction respectful, accessible, and affordable. Groups empowers members to regain control of their lives through a proven, evidence-based model of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) endorsed by SAMHSA. Groups is aggressively scaling access to opioid addiction treatment in the face of growing demand. Visit GroupsRecoverTogether.com to learn more.

About AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire

AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire is a managed care organization serving enrollees in New Hampshire's Medicaid Care Management program. AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire helps the state's Medicaid population get care, stay well, and build healthy communities by addressing the acute and broader social factors that drive health outcomes. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritasnh.com.

