Groups Recover Together Releases 2026 Annual Outcomes Report with Industry-Leading Results for Treatment Retention, Remission, Cost Savings, and Mortality Reduction for Addiction Care

The report spotlights notable improvements in treatment retention, overdose prevention, and cost savings for health plans and communities

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Groups Recover Together , the national leader in value-based care for substance use disorder, today released its 2026 Annual Outcomes Report , highlighting industry-leading clinical outcomes that surpass national benchmarks for treatment retention, remission, cost savings, and mortality reduction. The report showcases how Groups' community-based, outcomes-driven approach continues to save lives while providing value for families, health plans, and underserved communities.

As the overdose crisis continues to evolve and treatment needs grow more complex within a dynamic healthcare landscape, Groups' outcomes demonstrate the effectiveness of a model built on evidence-based medicine and psychosocial interventions to provide compassionate, whole-person care.

Notable findings from Groups' 2026 Annual Outcomes Report include:

Significantly reduced mortality rates: In 2025, Groups' mortality rate was more than 3.5 times lower than the national benchmark for individuals treated for opioid use disorder with buprenorphine or methadone, and 8 times lower than for individuals with OUD who were not in treatment.

In 2025, Groups' mortality rate was more than 3.5 times lower than the national benchmark for individuals treated for opioid use disorder with buprenorphine or methadone, and 8 times lower than for individuals with OUD who were not in treatment. Higher treatment retention rates highlight Groups' ability to support sustained recovery: Groups achieved 6-month retention rates that were 3 times higher than the national benchmark, a key clinical milestone.

Groups achieved 6-month retention rates that were 3 times higher than the national benchmark, a key clinical milestone. Remission rates underscore the value of sustained engagement: Members retained for 180+ days achieved near 100% remission as defined by 90 days of treatment without the use of illicit opioids.

Members retained for 180+ days achieved near 100% remission as defined by 90 days of treatment without the use of illicit opioids. The time from first call to scheduled appointment was only one business day, facilitated by Groups' 24/7/365 Recovery Access Center.

Meaningful cost savings: Claims-based studies demonstrate that Groups achieved 30-40% lower total cost of care compared to other outpatient and residential treatment options. This is due to higher retention rates and reduced reliance on costly emergency and inpatient services.

Groups continues to expand our footprint while deepening support for those who face the greatest challenges accessing care. In 2025, Groups provided intake appointments for over 21,000 individuals, and the majority of those they serve face steep and persistent barriers to care: over 70% reside in rural areas, 69% have been justice-involved, and 72% meet the DSM-V criteria for severe opioid use disorder.

"Every person deserves access to compassionate, high-quality treatment. Our results show not only that it's possible to scale industry-leading outcomes nationally, but also that addiction care can successfully align incentives between individuals who receive care, providers who deliver care, and the states and health plans that pay for care," said Cooper Zelnick, Chief Executive Officer of Groups. "By meeting people where they are, treating them with dignity and respect, and keeping them engaged in care, we are not only saving lives—we are reducing both the human and financial toll of the substance use disorder epidemic across our country."

In 2026, Groups will continue to expand our impact by reaching more communities, meeting the growing need for care, and investing in their members, team, and model to drive even better outcomes.

Read the full 2026 Annual Outcomes Report here:

https://lp.groupsrecovery.com/2026-annual-outcomes

About Groups Recover Together

Groups is the national leader in value-based care for substance use disorder treatment, supporting underserved communities that have been disproportionately affected by the opioid overdose crisis. Since 2014, Groups has provided medication, group therapy, and personal support both in-person and virtually to help members achieve and maintain recovery. With community partners, public agencies, and health plans, Groups is changing lives and setting the standard for addiction healthcare. For more information, visit joingroups.com .

