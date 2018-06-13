GroupSense Adds Bac Tran to Board of Directors

"GroupSense is taking a revolutionary approach to solving business risk issues." Tran said. "It's a terrific opportunity to work with a company building programs that provide companies and governments with solutions that enable organizations to truly assess the biggest risks and threats to their brands, data, and intellectual property."

Bac held several strategic leadership positions at Cisco during his 18-year tenure before taking on his current role. He also has served on the board of directors for OhMyGov! (Synoptos), board of directors of Aquicore, and board of advisors for Language on Demand (LoD). He is also engaged in the startup community with organizations like New Dominion Angels (NDA) and Scopus Ventures as well as his own personal network.

"Bac is a thought leader." said Kurtis Minder, founder and CEO of GroupSense. "Bac's experience in the public sector is invaluable. Our state and local government and election work is growing rapidly. Bac will provide us with valuable insight on what states and local governments need to secure their leaders and the people they serve."

Tran joins Minder, GroupSense COO Kelly Milan, and Blu Ventures Principal Mike Kostoff on the GroupSense Board of Directors.

About GroupSense

Based in Arlington, Virginia, GroupSense is a pioneer in tracking illicit activity across targeted digital channels. Launched in 2014, GroupSense cyber security programs alert clients to attacks, fraud, and breaches by providing a fully managed cyber reconnaissance solution to its customers. Utilizing both human intelligence and innovative technology, GroupSense works with organizations addressing problems like election interference, supply chain interruptions, and human trafficking. GroupSense's clients include Fortune 500 companies, State and Municipal Governments, and organizations fighting criminal activity including trafficking.

