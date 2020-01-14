GroupSense and Cybraics Form Strategic Technology Alliance

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSense, a digital risk management company, and Cybraics, a security analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) company, today announced a strategic technology partnership. GroupSense's customer-specific, operationally ready intelligence, which is gathered and pre-processed through both automated and human reconnaissance, combined with Cybraics' advanced AI-based threat detection, will provide enterprises with an unparalleled end-to-end security-as-a-service offering to prevent and remediate cyberattacks.

Founded in 2013 and borne out of a government-funded research program, Cybraics offers a fully automated threat-detection solution called nLighten. To date, the nLighten platform has analyzed more than 100 trillion records, which has trained its AI and machine learning engine to deliver precise identification of behaviors by bad actors. The result is a solution that leverages behavioral analytics, instead of rules or signatures, to detect both known and unknown threats and automatically aggregate malicious activities into actionable information.

"Security teams today are buried by information overload – both from internal systems generating an endless stream of alerts, many of which are false-positives, and external intelligence feeds that dump cascades of 'one size fits all' information that must be manually processed before it can be used," said Michael Duckett, chief operating officer at Cybraics. "This partnership solves the information overload problem, with GroupSense providing customized, operationally ready external threat intelligence, and Cybraics delivering AI-driven threat-hunting capabilities incorporating the threat intelligence to deliver unprecedented speed and accuracy in threat detection."

GroupSense provides risk intelligence that maps specifically to each customer's digital business footprint and risk profile. The company does this by combining technology and a world-class analyst team to deliver finished intelligence that is ready to use, requiring no additional processing and customization by client security teams.

"Our partnership with Cybraics is good news for enterprises everywhere, because together we radically simplify and improve threat detection, which reduces digital business risk," said Kurtis Minder, CEO and co-founder of GroupSense. "We look forward to delivering a combined solution that will solve our customers' most difficult security problem – keeping pace with the constantly changing threat landscape."

About Cybraics

Cybraics has the most advanced AI-based threat detection available. The platform, nLighten, was developed out of an award-winning government research program designed to support the war on terrorism. A true force multiplier, nLighten provides security teams in the small, medium and large enterprise with increased situational awareness and the ability to identify unknown threats that existing security tools just do not catch. With numerous customer success examples and demonstrated ROI in both commercial and government sectors, Cybraics is the proven platform to address security challenges. For more information about Cybraics, please visit www.cybraics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

About GroupSense

GroupSense is a digital risk management company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence that maps to each customer's specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers to immediately use GroupSense's intelligence to reduce enterprise risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and fraud-prevention teams. GroupSense is based in Arlington, Va., with a growing customer base that includes large enterprises, state and municipal governments, law enforcement agencies and more.

