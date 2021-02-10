GroupSense Doubles Customer Base and Reports Significant Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in 2020

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSense , a digital risk protection services company, today announced several milestones from a successful 2020, including doubling its customers base, recording 60 percent year-over-year revenue growth and adding eight strategic partnerships, among many other accomplishments.

Some of the world's largest companies, integrators, consulting firms and government organizations rely on GroupSense for cyber threat intelligence and ransomware remediation. In 2020, GroupSense added a significant number of new Fortune 1000 customers in various industries, including technology, manufacturing, finance, pharmaceutical and retail. The company inked a deal with a major U.S. city to provide its COVID-19 Vaccine Threat Protection offering – the most comprehensive package available to protect the city and its millions of residents against COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, disinformation and supply disruptions. GroupSense also maintained its remarkable customer renewal rate of 95 percent.

Other notable achievements from 2020 include:

One-of-a-Kind Service Offerings:

Ransomware Negotiation Services offering – This comprehensive package of services is for assessing and responding to ransomware attacks, including negotiations with threat actors. It includes expert negotiators who have extensive experience resolving ransomware attacks, and provides comprehensive services for evaluating and confirming attacks, and conducting post-attack remediation activities. Due to the increased number of ransomware attacks, GroupSense created a ransomware hotline number (1-800-408-5708) for victims to quickly reach its experts directly.

Election Threat Protection offering – Tailored for state and city governments, and currently used by two of the largest non-federal governments in the U.S., this package of services includes a readiness assessment, pre-election preparations, and cyber threat monitoring both during and after an election. This approach to election security protects city and state governments and their citizens from cyberattacks on voting technology, mis/disinformation campaigns, ransomware attacks, hacktivism, physical threats and other crimes.



– GroupSense and formed a partnership to provide clients with a powerful, tailored solution for identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities in their digital environments. In addition, GroupSense formed a strategic alliance with Cybraics to provide enterprises with an unparalleled end-to-end security-as-a-service offering to prevent and remediate cyberattacks. The company also added six other partners, helping to expand its portfolio of cybersecurity services. Patented Technology for Data Theft Detection – The company was issued a U.S. patent for detecting and remedying theft of data. With the patent, GroupSense is able to increase the efficiency of its theft-detection process using a combination of its TraceLight technology and human reconnaissance, and offer greater privacy control for clients.



– The company was issued a U.S. patent for detecting and remedying theft of data. With the patent, GroupSense is able to increase the efficiency of its theft-detection process using a combination of its technology and human reconnaissance, and offer greater privacy control for clients. C-Suite Leadership Additions – GroupSense expanded its senior leadership team with the additions of Adam Bregenzer as chief technology officer and Jeffrey Duran as chief marketing officer to help drive the company to its next stage of growth.



– GroupSense expanded its senior leadership team with the additions of as chief technology officer and as chief marketing officer to help drive the company to its next stage of growth. Prestigious Accolades – The company was honored with the "Most Innovative Security Team of the Year" award as part of the InfoSec Awards program from Cyber Defense Magazine and also earned a silver award in the threat intelligence category as part of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program.



– The company was honored with the "Most Innovative Security Team of the Year" award as part of the InfoSec Awards program from Cyber Defense Magazine and also earned a silver award in the threat intelligence category as part of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program. National Media Coverage – GroupSense garnered more than 85 unique pieces of media coverage spanning top-tier business and trade media outlets, including Axios , Bloomberg , Business Insider , CSO , Dark Reading, Security magazine, SC Media , The Wall Street Journal and many more. Kurtis Minder , co-founder and CEO of GroupSense, also appeared as an expert guest speaker on CyberWire's Hacking Humans podcast as well as Decipher's Security Podcast on the topic of ransomware negotiations.

"2020 marked a year of tremendous growth for GroupSense as we expanded every facet of our business – from our internal team, to our customer roster and partnership ecosystem," said Minder. "This year our goal is to build upon our rapid growth, further develop our technology and services offerings, deepen our existing customer and partnerships, while also creating new ones – all to carry out our mission of delivering finished intelligence that helps safeguard our clients against cyber threats and disinformation campaigns."

About GroupSense

GroupSense is a digital risk protection services company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence that maps to each customer's specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers to immediately use GroupSense's intelligence to reduce enterprise risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and fraud-prevention teams. GroupSense is based in Arlington, Va., with a growing customer base that includes large enterprises, state and municipal governments, law enforcement agencies and more.

