GroupSense Offers Special Package of Services to Protect Elections from Misinformation, Disinformation and Cyber Attacks

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSense , a threat intelligence company, today announced a special package of its Election Threat Protection offering for state and city governments. This package of services includes a readiness assessment, pre-election preparations, and cyber threat monitoring both during and after an election. This approach to election security protects city and state governments and their citizens from cyberattacks on voting technology, mis/disinformation campaigns, ransomware attacks, hacktivism, physical threats and other crimes.

Ensuring the security and integrity of elections is an immediate and vital concern for democracies worldwide. GroupSense has a proven track record of providing cyber threat intelligence for elections and is trusted by some of the largest U.S. states and municipalities to identify and mitigate electoral threats. GroupSense accomplishes this with a team of highly trained analysts using human and machine intelligence techniques to monitor, alert and take down cyber threats that attempt to influence elections.

GroupSense's four-stage model for its Election Threat Protection offering includes the following services:

Readiness Assessment – assesses the digital threat profile of the organization and the election to identify threats, adversaries, vulnerabilities and high-risk issues as well as advise on security improvements. It also includes initial threat monitoring. Pre-election Preparation – includes tracking identified threat actors, identifying and monitoring disinformation and disruption campaigns, and assessing the impact and response to adversaries. It also includes any recommendations for last-minute security changes based on threat activity. Election Day – includes continuous monitoring before, during, and after polls close, real-time monitoring to detect active threats and constant communication with the client's security team. Post-election – monitoring post-election communication, documenting behavior of threat actors, and a debrief with the client on findings and results.

Understanding the financial pressure state and municipal governments are under due to the COVID-19 pandemic, GroupSense is now offering special pricing for a 21-day electoral readiness assessment. The assessment will provide an understanding of the client's digital risk profile – including structure, assets, vulnerabilities and requirements – in order to provide advice on how to reduce risk and monitor for threats throughout the entire election cycle.

"Election Day is just around the corner, but it's not too late for city and state governments to take preventive action to protect the integrity of their elections," said Kurtis Minder, co-founder and CEO of GroupSense. "GroupSense has a long history of protecting large state governments and municipalities from a variety of cyber threats, and we hope that by providing this new, rapid readiness assessment, we can help make those same protections available to a much broader range of governments."

For more information, and to inquire about pricing for GroupSense's 21-day electoral readiness assessment, please contact [email protected] .

About GroupSense

GroupSense is a threat-intelligence-as-a-service company delivering customer-specific intelligence to dramatically improve enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence mapping each customer's specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers to immediately use GroupSense's intelligence to reduce enterprise risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and fraud-prevention teams. GroupSense is based in Arlington, Va., with a growing customer base that includes large enterprises, state and municipal governments, law enforcement agencies and more.

