GroupSense Records Substantial Year-Over-Year Growth Despite Economic Downturn

ARLINGTON, Va., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSense, a threat intelligence company, today announced achieving multiple key milestones from a successful first half of 2020 despite a global pandemic, including 65 percent year-over-year growth as well as new customer and partnership wins. Since the company's inception, it has built one of the world's foremost cyber threat intelligence organizations and is trusted by some of the world's largest brands, integrators, consulting firms and government organizations.

So far this year, GroupSense has added new Fortune 1000 customers in the technology, publishing and social media sectors. GroupSense already counts top-tier clients in industries such as pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, financial services, federal governments and more. The company is also protecting elections by acting as the cyber intelligence team in multiple states and large municipalities against disinformation and misinformation campaigns. To date, GroupSense has maintained an impressive 95 percent renewal rate among its customers year over year.

Additional milestones from the first half of 2020 include:

New Technology Alliances – GroupSense and Grant Thornton formed a partnership to provide Grant Thornton's clients with a powerful, tailored solution for identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities in their digital environments. GroupSense also formed a strategic alliance with Cybraics to provide enterprises with an unparalleled end-to-end security-as-a-service offering to prevent and remediate cyberattacks.

– GroupSense and formed a partnership to provide clients with a powerful, tailored solution for identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities in their digital environments. GroupSense also formed a strategic alliance with Cybraics to provide enterprises with an unparalleled end-to-end security-as-a-service offering to prevent and remediate cyberattacks. Patented Technology for Theft Detection – The company was issued a U.S. patent for detecting and remedying theft of data. With the patent, GroupSense is able to increase the efficiency of its theft detection process using a combination of its TraceLight technology and human reconnaissance, and offer greater privacy control for clients.

– The company was issued a U.S. patent for detecting and remedying theft of data. With the patent, GroupSense is able to increase the efficiency of its theft detection process using a combination of its technology and human reconnaissance, and offer greater privacy control for clients. C-Suite Expansion – GroupSense expanded its senior leadership team with the additions of

– GroupSense expanded its senior leadership team with the additions of Adam Bregenzer as chief technology officer and Jeffrey Duran as chief marketing officer to help drive the company to its next stage of growth.

as chief technology officer and as chief marketing officer to help drive the company to its next stage of growth. Prestigious Honors – The company was honored with the "Most Innovative Security Team of the Year" award as part of the InfoSec Awards program from Cyber Defense Magazine and also earned a silver award in the threat intelligence category as part of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program.

– The company was honored with the "Most Innovative Security Team of the Year" award as part of the InfoSec Awards program from Cyber Defense Magazine and also earned a silver award in the threat intelligence category as part of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program. National Media Exposure – GroupSense garnered attention from top-tier business and trade media outlets, including CNN , Business Insider , Dark Reading, SC Media, The Wall Street Journal and many more.

"As we reflect on the year thus far, we're proud to continue achieving dramatic, profitable and organic growth by staying true to our mission," said Kurtis Minder, co-founder and CEO of GroupSense. "We also wouldn't be where we are without our loyal customers and will continue to provide them with unparalleled service. As we head into the second half of 2020, we will further expand our client and partner roster and also significantly expand our business development team to continue to fuel the company's success."

About GroupSense

GroupSense is a threat intelligence company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence that maps to each customer's specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers to immediately use GroupSense's intelligence to reduce enterprise risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and fraud-prevention teams. GroupSense is based in Arlington, Va., with a growing customer base that includes large enterprises, state and municipal governments, law enforcement agencies and more.

