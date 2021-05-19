GroupSense Unveils Ransomware Response Readiness Assessment

ARLINGTON, Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSense, a digital risk protection services company, today announced its Ransomware Response Readiness Assessment (R3A) service offering. GroupSense's threat intelligence team, including experts who have extensive experience remediating ransomware attacks, will provide three core functions as part of this new service: a readiness assessment, to identify gaps in ransomware response capabilities; a response playbook, to provide a step-by-step action plan should an attack occur; and a tabletop exercise, to test and validate the playbook.

With the proliferation of ransomware attacks in the last 18 months, the emerging best practice is for enterprises to assume they will be targeted by a ransomware attack. Ransomware threat groups have proven their effectiveness at penetrating corporate networks, and ransomware-as-a-service has made it easy for virtually anyone to become a ransomware threat actor. And yet, most enterprises do not have formal, tested ransomware response plans in place.

"Too many organizations are 'playing by ear' when they fall victim to ransomware, often to disastrous results," said Kurtis Minder, co-founder and CEO of GroupSense. "It's critical today for every organization – from the largest multinationals to small businesses – to have an effective ransomware response plan in place, so they can restore operations and quell associated risk before irreparable damage occurs."

More details of GroupSense's newly launched R3A services are as follows:

Ransomware Readiness Assessment – GroupSense will evaluate six main areas to assess an organization's ransomware readiness, including cyber threat intelligence, communication processes, threat detection, incident response, cyber gap metrics and delegation of operational tasks. GroupSense will also analyze financial considerations like critical infrastructure, loss of business and customers, and payments.





– GroupSense will evaluate six main areas to assess an organization's ransomware readiness, including cyber threat intelligence, communication processes, threat detection, incident response, cyber gap metrics and delegation of operational tasks. GroupSense will also analyze financial considerations like critical infrastructure, loss of business and customers, and payments. Ransomware Response Playbook – Includes a deep-dive into a company's documents, digital assets and procedures to provide mitigation measures and guidelines for preventing or responding to a ransomware attack. GroupSense will also review a disaster recovery plan, and provide a ransomware playbook briefing followed by a playbook report. The report will include actionable guidance for each phase of the ransomware incident lifecycle. In addition, a decision matrix will help guide a company through an attack based on its unique requirements.





– Includes a deep-dive into a company's documents, digital assets and procedures to provide mitigation measures and guidelines for preventing or responding to a ransomware attack. GroupSense will also review a disaster recovery plan, and provide a ransomware playbook briefing followed by a playbook report. The report will include actionable guidance for each phase of the ransomware incident lifecycle. In addition, a decision matrix will help guide a company through an attack based on its unique requirements. Ransomware Tabletop Exercise – An incident-response preparedness service that provides a critical business component review and prioritization, a review of response plans adhering to regulatory requirements, a disaster recovery/business continuity plan review as well as an audit and compliance requirements review.

In addition to its R3A service, GroupSense can also provide ransomware incident support to provide cyber intelligence specific to a threat actor, type of ransomware, typical behaviors of the cybercrime group, technical indicators of concern and strategy. GroupSense is also a pioneer in Ransomware Negotiation Services, and provides ransomware settlement support, having been successful for years in securing significant reductions in mitigation costs for clients. Companies affected by ransomware can call GroupSense's ransomware hotline at: 1-800-484-9426 to speak to an expert ransomware negotiator. In addition, the company can also provide post-incident monitor and breach notification services.

For more information about GroupSense's R3A service offering, download the R3A datasheet, and to inquire about pricing, please contact [email protected].

About GroupSense

GroupSense is a digital risk protection services company delivering customer-specific intelligence to dramatically improve enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence mapping each customer's specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers to immediately use GroupSense's intelligence to reduce enterprise risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and fraud-prevention teams. GroupSense is based in Arlington, Va., with a growing customer base that includes large enterprises, state and municipal governments, law enforcement agencis and more.



