GroupSense Wins Esteemed InfoSec Award During RSA Conference 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference -- GroupSense , a digital risk protection company, today announced it was honored with the "Most Innovative Security Team of the Year" award as part of the InfoSec Awards program from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), one of the industry's most influential electronic information security magazines.

"Our world-class team of researchers and analysts delivers customized, finished intelligence that our customers can immediately use to dramatically improve their cybersecurity effectiveness," said Kurtis Minder, co-founder and CEO of GroupSense. "We're proud to have our security team's work recognized with an InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine because it validates the importance of our mission to help our customers use threat intelligence to reduce their digital risk."

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eighth year honoring information security innovators. The InfoSec Awards recognize startups, early stage, later stage and public information security companies across the globe that deliver unique and compelling value propositions. The judges for the InfoSec Awards program are certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of company-submitted materials.

"With cybercrime heading into the tens of billions of records stolen and potentially trillions of dollars in damages, we are proud to recognize GroupSense as an award-winning innovator that offers a new approach to defeat these criminals," said Pierlugi Paganini, editor-in-chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

The award from CDM comes on the heels of another recent award win. Last week, GroupSense earned a silver award in the cyber threat intelligence category as part of the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards . This program honors companies, products and individuals worldwide that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security.

About GroupSense

GroupSense is a digital risk protection company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence that maps to each customer's specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers to immediately use GroupSense's intelligence to reduce enterprise risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and fraud-prevention teams. GroupSense is based in Arlington, Va., with a growing customer base that includes large enterprises, state and municipal governments, law enforcement agencies and more.

