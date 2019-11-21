Groupware Technology Achieves AWS Storage Competency Status

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology, Inc., a leading IT solutions provider, announced today that has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Competency status. This designation recognizes that Groupware Technology provides proven technology and implementation capabilities to help customers successfully achieve their storage goals on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Storage Competency differentiates Groupware as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possesses deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core storage categories – Backup & Recovery, Primary Storage, Archive, or Business Continuance/Disaster Recovery (BCDR), having developed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS services. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"We are tremendously proud to have achieved AWS Storage Competency status and to provide our expertise to customers in leveraging the agility and innovation of AWS. It is a testimony to our team's dedication to help our customers achieve critical storage goals that is reliable and secure for their valuable data," noted Daryl Harrington, Director of Cloud Solutions for Groupware Technology.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify consulting and technology APN partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Groupware has successfully deployed AWS storage solutions for a number of customers, among them NETGEAR.

"The Groupware team did a great job of analyzing our challenge and architecting a backup solution for our data that was cost-effective, yet met our needs. I was very impressed with their knowledge and confidence in the integration of Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) with a relatively new tool such as [Purity] CloudSnap in the deployment of the solution," noted Satish Nair, NETGEAR's Datacenter Manager.

