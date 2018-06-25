Groupware Technology Achieves NVIDIA Elite Partnership Status

NVIDIA's Elite partners are the company's top partnership awarded to organizations who demonstrate the highest level of competency in NVIDIA-based technologies. Groupware Technology has played a key role in delivering NVIDIA's AI, machine learning and deep learning solutions to a diverse range of sectors, among them healthcare, finance and advertising.

The DGX-2 is the world's first 2 petaflop deep learning system, purpose-built for the demands of modern AI and the first solution to leverage NVIDIA NVSwitch to fully interconnect the computing power of 16 Tesla V100 Tensor Core GPUs in unified memory space. DGX-2 is designed to enable deep learning developers and researchers to exploit unprecedented levels of deep learning model and data parallelism and combined with the NVIDIA GPU Cloud Deep Learning Software Stack, enables maximized AI performance with NVIDIA optimized software. DGX-2 is purpose-built for data scientists seeking to address the world's most complex AI challenges.

With the qualifications to sell the DGX-2, Groupware looks to continue to be the go-to solutions provider for companies looking to invest in AI.

"We are extremely proud of achieving NVIDIA's Elite partnership designation," noted Mike Thompson, CEO of Groupware Technology. "The Elite status is a testament to our commitment to offer industry leading, next-generation AI and deep learning solutions that our customers have come to expect from us, enabling them to be competitive in their market categories."

"Groupware Technology has been a strong collaborator for NVIDIA products. The company understands the relevance in today's technology climate of deploying AI solutions to solve complex business challenges," said Craig Weinstein, Vice President of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. "AI is an imperative for every industry and company. With DGX-2, companies have the most powerful system available to scaling up AI."

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in infrastructure, cloud, security, applications, collaboration and big data & analytics solutions, as well as rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

