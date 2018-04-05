Groupware Technology CEO Mike Thompson Named as a Northern California Semifinalist in Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Program

Taking place in more than 145 cities in 60 countries around the world, the Entrepreneur of The Year program is the only competitive awards program globally for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. At the forefront of identifying game‑changing entrepreneurs for more than three decades, the program recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellent and extraordinary success in areas such as financial performance, innovation, and commitment to their businesses and communities. Previous honorees include notable entrepreneurs such as eBay founder Pierre Omidyar and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and CEO Jeff Weiner.

When Mike Thompson and a few partners took over a struggling technology reseller in 2005, he was confident that he could transform the company into a thriving business, and one that offered customers and employees more value than the current market players. Mike strove to build an entity that would become an integral part of helping businesses leverage technology to increase profitability, sustain a competitive advantage and enable growth. With this vision driving his decision making, Mike turned a company on the brink of bankruptcy into a consistently profitable IT solutions provider. In just a little over 13 years as CEO, Mike has led Groupware Technology from $2 million in revenue in 2005 to over $275 million in its most recent fiscal year in 2017 in a highly competitive market.

With Mike at the helm, Groupware Technology has also created a culture centered around four core values of excellence, customer service, fun, and giving back. The core values, along with building and maintaining strong relationships, have been the driving force behind the company's success.

"I am truly honored to be included as an Entrepreneur of the Year semifinalist among so many other accomplished business luminaries and peers in Northern California," noted Mike. "This recognition reflects the tremendous work of the entire Groupware team and its dedication and commitment to always answering the call for our customers."

The Northern California region finalists will be announced on May 9 and winners will be announced at a black-tie gala on June 8 at The Fairmont San Francisco. Regional winners will be eligible for the Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards presented in Palm Springs in early November. The US overall winner will compete for the World Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Monaco in June 2019.

