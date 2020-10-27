Groupware Technology Launches Cloud Solutions Strategist Team

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology, Inc., a leading IT solutions provider, announced today that it has launched a dedicated cloud solutions strategist team to help customers solve business challenges with cloud solutions.

With certifications in cloud fundamentals from AWS, Microsoft and Google, Groupware's cloud solutions strategist team is well-positioned to provide expertise and qualifications to effectively support its customers in finding and deploying best-of-breed cloud solutions for their organizations' IT needs. The team also provides value-added cloud offerings to customers such as Azure workshops and complimentary cloud security assessments.

In addition to the cloud solutions strategist team, Groupware also has a certified cloud optimization team which helps customers with managing their cloud billing and monitoring their cloud environment.

Industries have widely adopted cloud to accelerate their digital transformation. Its exponential growth is expected to continue, as suggested in numerous industry forecasts and numbers, among them:

Cisco estimates that cloud data centers will process 94% of workloads in 2021.

IDG estimates that about a third of IT budgets goes towards cloud.

Gartner forecasts that the public cloud services market will grow 17% this year to $266.4 billion , up from $227.8 billion in 2019--with various forms of cloud computing among the top three areas where most global CIOs will be increasing their investment.

As cloud computing rapidly proliferates IT environments and cloud continues to be one of the fastest-growing segments of IT spends, with greater spend comes greater responsibilities for CIOs to invest budgets wisely. Organizations also encounter common challenges on their cloud journey such as cloud security and lack of in-house IT resources to devote to cloud.

"The formation of our cloud solutions strategist team demonstrates our commitment to helping customers navigate through their cloud challenges and make the best decisions with their cloud investments," noted John Barnes, Groupware's VP of Sales. "With their dedicated focus and certifications in cloud, this team, partnered with our seasoned cloud engineers and cloud optimization team, strengthens our capabilities in delivering cloud solutions that help accelerate our customers' success."

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in data centers, cloud, data and AI, networking, security, applications, rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

