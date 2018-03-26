Groupware Technology Named One of 2018 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Companies who have obtained these elite designations— which enable solution providers to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

Among the technology leaders that Groupware Technology holds elite certifications with are Cisco, Dell EMC, HP Enterprise, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks and Pure Storage.

"Being named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 list is no small feat," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "These companies have distinguished themselves with multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations and partner program designations from the industry's most prestigious technology providers. Their pursuit of deep expertise and broader skill sets in a wide range of technologies and IT practices demonstrates an impressive commitment to elevating their businesses—and to providing the best possible customer experience."

"We are honored to be recognized on CRN's 2018 Tech Elite 250 list," stated Mike Thompson, CEO of Groupware Technology. "Our inclusion in this exclusive group of top IT solutions providers is a testament to the breadth and depth of our technical expertise, integration and deployment services and demonstrates our commitment to delivering the most innovative technology solutions to our customers which power them to achieve their business objectives."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at www.crn.com/techelite250.

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in infrastructure, cloud, security, collaboration, applications and data solutions, as well as rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

