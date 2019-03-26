Groupware Technology Named One of 2019 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology Inc., a leading IT solutions provider, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Groupware to its 2019 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors a select group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size. These companies have distinguished themselves with multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from the industry's most prestigious technology providers.

To compile this annual list, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Companies who have earned these elite designations— which enable solution providers to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers with extensive technical knowledge and premier certifications," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Pursuit of vendor certifications and broader skill sets in a wide range of technologies and IT practices, proves a solution provider is committed to delivering maximum business value from those technologies and giving their customers the highest level of service."

"We are honored to be recognized again by CRN as a Tech Elite 250 solution provider," said Mike Thompson, CEO of Groupware Technology. "We make it a priority to invest in the professional development and continued education of our technical teams in acquiring the skills and vendor certifications needed to serve the increasing IT demands of our customers. To be acknowledged as a top solution provider is a testament to the consistent work that our teams put in to master and strengthen their expertise in the latest technologies."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at www.CRN.com/TechElite250.

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in infrastructure, cloud, data and AI, security, applications, rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

Follow Groupware Technology: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

PR Contact:

Shirley Ng, sng@groupwaretech.com ; 408-915-2446

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE Groupware Technology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.groupwaretech.com

