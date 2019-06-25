Groupware Technology Recognized as an AWS Public Sector Partner

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology, Inc., a leading IT solutions provider today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services Public Sector Partner status. The AWS Public Sector Partner Program recognizes companies that have a strong AWS practice and have demonstrated the expertise and experience to support government, education and nonprofit customers.

To be recognized as an AWS Public Sector Partner, Groupware met key program requirements including certifications and customer references.

The cloud has revolutionized how public sector companies operate, resulting in cost savings measures and streamlined efficiencies. Compliance regulations and security are commonly seen as barriers to cloud migration though, for companies that have yet to adopt cloud.

Groupware's focus in its capacity as a AWS Public Sector Partner will be to provide government, education and nonprofit customers with a secure, scalable and reliable platform that drives innovation and growth.

"We look forward to working with public sector organizations to help them accelerate their digital transformation by migrating their workloads to cloud," noted Daryl Harrington, Groupware's Director of Cloud Solutions. "We are very proud to have the capability to play a role in enabling the public sector to better serve their communities with new technology."

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in infrastructure, cloud, data and AI, security, applications, rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

Follow Groupware Technology: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

PR Contact:

Shirley Ng, sng@groupwaretech.com ; 408-915-2446

SOURCE Groupware Technology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.groupwaretech.com

