Groupware Technology Recognized on CRN's 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology, Inc., a leading IT solutions provider, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Groupware to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list.

The Solution Provider 500 annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. It is the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

Groupware Technology has placed on the Solution Provider 500 List every year since 2006, when it was honored as that year's Top Revenue Generator.

"We are honored to be recognized by CRN again for this prestigious industry award. This year-to-year achievement is a testament to our commitment to leverage optimal technology solutions to help our customers achieve significant business outcomes," said Mike Thompson, CEO of Groupware Technology.

"The companies on this year's list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services."

The complete 2019 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in infrastructure, cloud, data and AI, security, applications, rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

