Groupware Technology to Exhibit at 2019 NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology, Inc., a leading IT solutions provider announced today it will be an exhibitor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC) at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center on March 18-21.

GTC is the premier conference on artificial intelligence and deep learning. The event showcases the latest AI breakthroughs from major enterprises, startups and universities in a wide range of categories including self-driving cars, smart cities, virtual reality and more.

According to the statistics portal Statista, the global AI market was worth $4.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow by almost 20 times to $89.8 billion by 2025. The huge growth of AI has many organizations aiming to understand how the technology will benefit them and fit into their business models.

Representatives from Groupware Technology's Data & AI team will be on hand at booth #1428 to offer insights about how organizations can implement a sound AI strategy to help achieve company objectives and how to best utilize their NVIDIA GPU technology. Groupware will also discuss solutions for building, scaling and monitoring GPU clusters (DeepOps.)

As the go-to provider for AI solutions, Groupware is also a partner of choice for innovators in the space, having been an early launch partner for next-gen AI and deep learning solutions such as Pure Storage's AIRI and NetApp's ONTAP AI solutions for AI infrastructure, built on NVIDIA DGX systems.

Noted Groupware's Director of Data & AI Solutions Amrinderpal Oberai, "We have had great success with deployment of the DGX and enabling our customers to accelerate their deep learning projects. We look forward to showcasing the latest in solutions at GTC that further help organizations navigate their AI journey."

Groupware Technology is also hosting an exclusive NVIDIA DGX workshop on April 25 at its Campbell offices. For more information and to register, visit: gware.tech/DGXWORK

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in infrastructure, cloud, data and AI, security, applications, rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

