Groupware Technology's Pooja Aniker Named to Silicon Valley Business Journal's 2018 "40 Under 40" List

In a male dominated engineering landscape, Pooja has rapidly ascended the ranks and thrived. According to an American Association of University Women study, women engineers make up just 12% of the engineering work force nationwide. Female engineer managers are outnumbered by male managers by a ratio of 10 to 1, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The US Census Bureau has also noted that the presence of women in engineering has remained relatively flat for more than two decades.

Joining Groupware from Cisco, Pooja has been a vital member of the engineering team for the last three years. She was the lead solutions architect on a number of significant software defined data center and campus deployments for key customers, among them NVIDIA, for whom Pooja architected the refresh of 500,000 square feet building.

As Groupware has rapidly grown and increased its technology offerings, Pooja's role in the company has expanded to keep pace. Recently promoted to Engineering Manager, she manages a team of engineers who work with Groupware's sales account managers to solve complex business and technology challenges and drive engineering engagements for customers. Following her first year with the company, she was recognized by Groupware as its Engineer of the Year and has since garnered numerous other recognitions.

Pooja has also given back to her community as a volunteer at the Sacred Heart Community Service, a nonprofit San Jose organization which provides essential services and self-sufficiency programs for the needy. Additionally, she has regularly volunteered and participated in Groupware's numerous giving back initiatives including its annual food drive for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Given the demands of her professional career, Pooja has still managed to find the healthy work/life balance that Silicon Valley engineers strive for. As an avid hiker, she has scaled some of the world's highest peaks, among them Kilimanjaro and Huayna Potosi. A June trip is planned to conquer the mountains of Morocco. She is also a biking, fitness, travelling, chocolate and food enthusiast and is known for her interesting travel combining all of these passions.

"In addition to her immense engineering talent, Pooja's energy level is one attribute that allows her to be an outstanding contributor to our rapid growth and an inspiring manager to her team," noted Ed Horley, Groupware Technology's VP of Engineering. "Her recognition by the Silicon Valley Business Journal is well-deserved."

"I am honored to be included among a dynamic group of professionals in the Silicon Valley Business Journal's 40 Under 40," noted Pooja. "I look forward to the opportunity to continue to make an impact in my industry and our community and in contributing to the advancement of engineering leadership roles at Groupware Technology."

The "40 Under 40" will be honored at an awards ceremony at Avaya Stadium in San Jose on July 31. A slideshow of this year's "40 Under 40" can be found in the Silicon Valley Business Journal for subscribers here. Full profiles of the winners will be published online and in print on July 27.

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in infrastructure, cloud, security, collaboration, applications and data solutions, as well as rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

Follow Groupware Technology: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groupware-technologys-pooja-aniker-named-to-silicon-valley-business-journals-2018-40-under-40-list-300653046.html

SOURCE Groupware Technology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.groupwaretech.com

