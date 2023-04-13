Grout Cleaning Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand For Green Cleaning Solutions Boosts Industry

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grout Cleaning Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global grout cleaning equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% during 2022 to 2028.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consistent Growth In The Construction Industry



The world population is projected to increase to over 8 billion by 2022, and World Bank estimates that about 75% of the population will be living in urban areas by 2030 globally. The construction sector is propelled by shifting consumer preference from rural to urban areas and boosting the demand for residential units. Furthermore, each residential unit would require flooring as it is an integral part of a house; thereby, frequent maintenance activities would have to be carried out. The commercial construction sector is also growing as the number of people in urban areas increases the requirement for sports and leisure, transport, hospitals, and school buildings. All these would require proper maintenance and cleaning activities. Such factors are anticipated to support the growth of the grout cleaning equipment market during the forecasted period.



Growing Demand For Green Cleaning Solutions



Due to the adverse effects of chemicals on the environment and health, consumers are shifting towards green cleaning solutions that do not harm the environment and human health. Chemicals such as ammonia, hydrochloric acid, and bleach are widely used in cleaning services; however, these chemicals being harmful in their properties, need to be disposed of carefully. They could lead to skin irritation and corrosion of various surfaces and can be deposited into water sources, becoming environmental hazards. Hence increasing awareness regarding the effects of such chemicals boosts green cleaning solutions in the grout cleaning equipment industry during the forecasted period.



Increased Awareness Towards Hygiene



The covid-19 has increased the awareness of hygiene and its importance globally. The UK also has regulated different regulations to maintain appropriate hygiene and cleanliness. In the UK, all employers, regardless of the organization's size, have a statutory duty to ensure the safety, health, and welfare of their employees and other people who will visit their place; this is set under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. The Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999 requires all employers to carry out a "suitable and sufficient" assessment of the hazards to health and safety. Other countries across the globe have also stipulated regulations that must be followed to ensure good hygiene practices. Such factors are projected to propel the grout cleaning equipment market growth.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY POWER SOURCE



Cordless equipment is increasingly gaining momentum in the global grout cleaning equipment market as they are easier to handle than corded equipment. These grout cleaners have the advantage of being able to operate hassle-free and are not restricted in movement due to the cord. Most cordless grout cleaners use lithium-ion batteries, which have features such as being lightweight (compared to nickel-cadmium batteries), having more power, and having longer operational capabilities. Lithium-ion batteries are widely used today; hence, they are available abundantly anywhere. Since many companies manufacture them, it will be cheaper to get them as well, thereby reducing the overall machine's cost. Therefore, the factors mentioned have helped the cordless equipment segment dominate the grout cleaning equipment industry during the forecasted period.



Segmentation by Power Source

Electric-Cordless

Electric-Corded

INSIGHTS BY TECHNOLOGY USED



The water-based technology held the larger share of the global grout cleaning equipment market in 2022. There are many advantages to using water when it comes to cleaning. With the improvements in sciences, multiple chemicals mixed with water are used across all the sectors, such as residential, commercial, and professional cleaning services, to perform the cleaning duties. Water is more efficient in indoor environments, especially in the residential segment. It also has its application in the outdoor segment, but it is restricted as outdoor flooring has tougher stains. Such reasons are propelling the growth of the water-based grout cleaning equipment industry.



Segmentation by Technology

Water

Steam

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The indoor application mainly accounts for the grout cleaning process inside a residential properties of spaces such as offices, airports, and hospitals, among many others. There is not much difference in the equipment used for these places; however, different methods and some specific grout cleaning equipment are available for outdoor and indoor cleaning services. The devices are mainly differentiated based on their effectiveness, power, method, and mode of operation. The indoor grout cleaning equipment market is growing due to the increasing demand for residential units and families' disposable income. Post covid-19 pandemic, increasing attention is given to hygiene and cleanliness across all family homes has also supported the segmental growth.



Segmentation by Application

Indoor

Outdoor

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The global grout cleaning equipment market by end-user is classified into residential, commercial, and professional. Professional cleaning accounted for the majority share of the global market in 2022. Many manufacturers, such as Tile Eze and Dewalt, among many others, offer a wide range of grout cleaning equipment to cater to the needs of the professional cleaning market. Manufacturers also consider professionals from the cleaning industry to help improve the efficiency and cost of their equipment. Further, the residential grout cleaning equipment market is witnessing growth because of the increase in two-income households across the globe. This has caused family members to have less time to clean and care for the house. Moreover, outsourcing daily chores has positively impacted the professional cleaning services industry.



Segmentation by End-User

Professional

Commercial

Residential

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Due to the high internet penetration, the online segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the global grout cleaning equipment market by the distribution channel segment. Factor like enabling customers to view numerous products at the click of a button has supported the segment's growth. It also allows customers to choose various products based on price, useability, and company. With the high acceptance of technology and globalization across the globe, the availability of the internet globally is enabling prominent vendors in the grout cleaning equipment industry to promote and sell their products via the online distribution channel.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America has the highest global grout cleaning equipment market share of approximately 37% as the region is one of the most developed globally and is also witnessing rapid growth in many sectors, such as the residential and commercial sectors. The demand for grout cleaning equipment has positively driven many construction activities in the pipeline, which have a huge infrastructure that requires proper maintenance and cleanliness activities to be carried out regularly.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

Japan

India

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Saudi Africa

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The grout cleaning equipment market is highly segmented as multiple players are present. The industry also consists of a few industries specific manufacturers. These players have continuously focused on innovation and product differentiation techniques and rely on these factors to capture higher industry shares. Moreover, to achieve their financial goals, the companies have been investing in R&D and have introduced numerous new products with varied capabilities to ensure that all market needs are satisfied. The companies have also intensified their after-sales service capabilities, which are expected to exacerbate the competition in this market to new heights.



Key Company Profiles

Einhell Group

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Husqvarna Ab

Karcher Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Pergo equipment manufacturing GmbH

Tennant

Grout Groovy

Prolux Cleaners

Square Scrub

Vapamore

Dremel

Daimer Industries Inc.

TILE EZE INC.

John Don LLC

EDIC

Tornado Industries

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the grout cleaning equipment market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global grout cleaning equipment market?

3. Which region dominates the global grout cleaning equipment market share?

4. What are the significant trends in the grout cleaning equipment market?

5. Who are the key players in the global grout cleaning equipment market?





