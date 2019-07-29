Grovara Buzz Continues with Addition of Colorado-Based Honey Stinger, Fast-Growing Maker of Sports Nutrition Products, to Global Marketplace

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honey Stinger, the award-winning maker of sports nutrition products featuring honey, has joined the growing hive of wellness food and beverage manufacturers to go global with Grovara.

Founded in 2001 in Steamboat Springs, Colo., Honey Stinger has demonstrated tremendous growth over nearly two decades, establishing itself as one of the premier sports nutrition brands on the market. With Grovara, the brand will have the opportunity to expand its market reach even further, by connecting with overseas markets.

"There's a growing international demand for better-for-you snacking, and Grovara is offering Honey Stinger as a category-disrupting snack brand," says Peter Groverman, CEO of Grovara, which uses data and proprietary technology to connect top American wellness manufacturers with the world's largest global retailers.

Partnering with Grovara is just the latest among several major milestones experienced by Honey Stinger this past year, including joining forces with investment company Factory LLC last fall, earning the True Source Honey certification from NSF International, finalizing several major event sponsorships including the TCS New York City Marathon and Marine Corps Marathon, new collegiate partnerships, new product development and more.

"With the resources provided by Grovara, we are in a prime position to continue building on the significant growth we've seen these past few years," said Bill Gamber, owner of Honey Stinger. "We are excited to work with their exceptional team to expand into the global market and share the benefits of Honey Stinger with a bigger audience than ever before."

As Honey Stinger extends its distribution, its product offering continues to expand alongside, further diversifying the brand's appeal among top endurance and extreme sports athletes and enthusiastic recreationalists alike. Last year the company launched a brand new line of Organic Cracker Bars, featuring organic nut butter and honey sandwiched between two multigrain crackers and enrobed in chocolate, adding to its already extensive lineup of Organic Waffles, Organic Energy Chews, Organic Energy Gels, Organic Protein Bars and more.

ABOUT GROVARA:

Grovara is the leading international exporter of organic, natural and specialty food and beverage products. Founded in 2010, Philadelphia-based Grovara utilizes data and proprietary technology to connect American wellness manufacturers with worldwide retailers. Grovara's expertise on international sales trends and distribution channels create dynamic growth potential for American manufacturers and value for global retailers. More information on Grovara's market-leading processes and partners can be found at www.grovara.com.

ABOUT HONEY STINGER:

Founded in 2001 in Steamboat Spring, Colo. and still proudly based in the same location, Honey Stinger makes great tasting, convenient nutrition products featuring honey and using real, responsibly sourced ingredients. Fueling top elites and everyday enthusiasts alike, Honey Stinger is designed to elevate performance. The company's diverse product offering includes waffles, gels, chews, energy and cracker bars, protein bars and more, providing natural, sustained energy for every endeavor. Honey Stinger products can be found at sporting goods retailers, grocers, convenience stores and online at www.honeystinger.com.

Contact:

Kara LaPoint, Backbone Media

Phone: 970-963-4873 ext.144

Joe Petrucci, Grovara

Phone: 215-203-2227

218889@email4pr.com

SOURCE Grovara

Related Links

http://www.grovara.com

