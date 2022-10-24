Grovara Food Week Brings Top Better-for-You Brands, CPG Experts to Dubai to Jumpstart Seamless Global Wholesale Across Region

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grovara , the exports and imports wholesale marketplace for consumer brands, is bringing 15 rising better-for-you brands and a host of CPG and global trade experts for panel discussions and to meet with local and regional retailers and distributors as part of its trade mission, Grovara Food Week, on Nov. 9-11 in Dubai.

The three-day event will be held primarily at Dubai Global Connect (DGC), a permanent wholesale market that facilitates business between international buyers and sellers and is a key pillar of Dubai's efforts to return to its roots as a regional and global trading hub. DGC's facility will be one of the highlights of fast-growing Dubai South, the largest single urban master development in Dubai.

"We believe the future of trade will be shaped by technology, along with a great human experience" says Grovara Co-Founder and CEO Abu Kamara. "Both DGC and Grovara share this vision. We are bringing together industry partners to Dubai and providing a platform for face-to-face business, while showcasing what's to come with our game-changing online platform, and DGC's state-of-the-art permanent showrooms that together will set a new standard for global wholesale trade."

Grovara Food Week will include panel discussions led by Grovara's leaders, partners, and experts, networking with other brands and buyers, and strategic meetings with brands on establishing an overseas sales channel. It is the first event of its kind in Dubai to combine digital and physical global commerce and highlights the integration of Grovara's first-to-market digital global trading platform with DGC's one-of-a-kind physical marketplace.

"We are building a unique, state-of-the art physical destination, where global brands can showcase their products and grow their consumer base. Our partnership with Grovara and Grovara Food Week are a great example of the role DGC plays in connecting buyers and sellers from all over the world, and we look forward to helping their brands grow," says Paul Boots, DGC's Head of Business Development.

Grovara is leveraging its international B2B online Marketplace with DGC's state-of-the-art showroom ecosystem for wholesale food, home furnishings, and fashion trade to supercharge CPG brands' global distribution. Grovara's digital Platform streamlines and automates global wholesale trade, enabling buyers to find and manage suppliers and sellers while showcasing and selling goods online and managing fulfillment.

All brands in Grovara Food Week are available on the Grovara Marketplace and represent a diverse product mix that are export-ready, including brands from both the U.S. and Mexico:

Silk

Horizon

Before the Butcher

RxSugar

Kaizen

Milkadamia

Yumma Avocado

Nuttzo

Waterloo

I Amaranth

Rise Brewing

BeanVIVO

Vivio

Datiles del Desierto

4Buddies

"The brands coming to Grovara Food Week are highly strategic in their marketing and are fully dedicated to international sales. We fully expect brands to walk away with multiple solid partnerships for international," says Grovara Sales Director Eugenia Schlitter.

Dozens of buyers are participating in Grovara Food Week, including retailers and distributors representing supermarkets, hotels, resorts, and more in Dubai and across the Middle East. If you are an overseas retailer or distributor interested in participating, request an invitation here .

ABOUT GROVARA

Grovara enables an easy global wholesale experience as the only B2B online marketplace for export/import. With just 1 in 10 brands selling overseas, Grovara facilitates global trade with a lightweight tech-driven platform that provides automation and intelligence-based tools. Grovara leverages visibility, discovery, and an intuitive user experience to deliver easy transacting and management, creating a streamlined pathway to dynamic global growth potential. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in Mexico and Dubai, Grovara supports thousands of CPG products and thousands of buyers in more than 50 countries. For more information or to join the curated ecosystem, please visit Grovara.com .

