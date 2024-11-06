Grovara's Safe B2B CPG Global Trading Platform Expands Product Offering Into Eyewear, Will Add 10-Plus Complementary Verticals By End Of 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grovara, the safe, all-in-one platform streamlining global trade for the Business-to-Business (B2B) Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, is expanding the offerings on its online marketplace beyond food and beverage beginning with the rapidly growing eyewear market.

Popticals is now available on the Grovara marketplace. Grovara's expansion into additional CPG verticals turns toward eyewear and Popticals.

The global eyewear market is projected to grow by more than 18% through 2029, presenting a tremendous growth opportunity via higher margins and increasing online sales. Grovara is now selling Popticals, collapsible sunglasses for active lifestyles featuring Italian craftsmanship and superior lens technology. In the coming weeks there are plans to add additional eyewear brands, which can now tap Grovara's technology to simplify their typical sales transaction from three weeks to three clicks.

"The potential for Grovara's platform is infinite, and expanding into the eyewear vertical is a great step forward as we ramp up and evolve our SaaS technology offering," says Grovara CEO Peter Groverman. "Whether you're selling a kombucha or carousel of sunglasses, the transaction process is the same and Grovara's platform handles the full process."

Popticals deliver an unequaled combination of quality, performance, and convenience. The brand boasts an innovative nylon-based lens technology, plus a patented micro-rail system that allows its glasses to collapse down for uniquely easy storage.

"We are excited to join Grovara's growing platform and bring our unique product within the premium sunglasses market to a global audience," says Gary DiSalvo, Owner and CEO of Popticals. "This partnership allows us to share our commitment to quality and innovation with more people. Additionally, it aligns with Grovara's mission of making high-quality, complementary products easily accessible to businesses around the world."

Over the last decade, Grovara has become a leader in the natural food and beverage sector by growing the global profile of some of the most well-known brands in the world – like GT's Kombucha, True Citrus, and Honey Stinger -- and helping them break into new markets. Grovara's expansion into other complementary verticals will include 10 new product categories over the next 12 months, including beauty, pets, home goods, and alcohol.

Grovara's CPG expansion is powered by its partnership with Accelerate360, an omni-commerce sales, media, and distribution company that propels promising brands by supercharging affinity and availability. Accelerate360 recently launched 50 models of premium reader eyeglasses on Grovara with many more categories and brands on the way.

"We are excited to partner with Grovara as they establish new product categories and provide expanded opportunities for entrepreneurs and challenger brands" says Accelerate360's Sam Roberts, VP of eCommerce – Pure Play & Omni-Channel Retail.

Those CPG brands interested in joining Grovara's platform can reach out for a demo of its SaaS technology here.

Contact:

J.A. Petrucci

215-203-2227

[email protected]

SOURCE Grovara