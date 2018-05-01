Grove Bank & Trust Standardizes on Rubrik for Backup and Recovery

The bank's IT team relies on technology to deliver top-tier service to customers while supporting rapid growth and managing expenditures. Grove Bank & Trust's legacy backup solution was unreliable, cumbersome to manage, and often resulted in failed backups. These inadequacies placed Grove Bank & Trust at risk of being non-compliant with industry regulations, and caused concern about the potential loss of valuable data as the region began preparations for Hurricane Irma.

After deploying Rubrik, Grove Bank & Trust was able to:

Gain peace of mind that all the company's data was protected, and went through Hurricane Irma confident that 100 percent of its systems were backed up.

Reduce daily management from five hours to less than 15 minutes; freeing up team members for other strategic tasks.

Conduct global search and instant recovery to find and recover files in less than ten minutes.

Demonstrate compliance to industry regulators with Rubrik Envision, Rubrik's customizable visual analytics and reporting tool.

Reduce costs significantly, and achieve a full return on investment within one year.

Comments on the News:

"Rubrik helped solve our backup issues and gave us confidence that we're set up for success going forward," said Sergio Garcia, chief information officer at Grove Bank & Trust. "We just went through Hurricane Irma, and we were not the least bit concerned about our ability to recover because we were sure that we had 100% of our system backed up. Working with Rubrik gave me a peace of mind that I never experienced with my old vendor."

"Heavily regulated industries, such as financial services, have to ensure compliance with a host of complex laws," said Arvind Nithrakashyap, co-founder and chief technology officer at Rubrik. "Rubrik Envision provides Grove Bank & Trust with a simple solution to obtain detailed business intelligence and allows Sergio's team to be confident in their ability to prove compliance to regulators."

[BLOG] Grove Bank & Trust is Hurricane-Ready with Rubrik

[CASE STUDY] Grove Bank & Trust is Hurricane-Ready with Rubrik

[DATA SHEET] Rubrik Envision

About Rubrik

Rubrik delivers instant application availability with data protection, search, analytics, archival and copy data management in the Hybrid Cloud. Enterprises benefit from Rubrik's market-leading Cloud Data Management platform with simplicity, instant data access, app mobility, policy-driven automation, ransomware protection, and analytics at scale. For more information, visit http://www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

About Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust was founded on July 12, 1926 and is the longest-running bank in Miami-Dade County. Grove Bank & Trust provides boutique banking, commercial and wealth management services to individuals, families, businesses, endowments and foundations. Grove Bank & Trust has five banking centers in Miami-Dade County including: Aventura, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Palmetto Bay, and South Miami. For more information, contact Grove Bank & Trust's corporate headquarters at 2701 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, Florida 33133 by telephone at 305.858.6666 or visit our website at www.grovebankandtrust.com.

