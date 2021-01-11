Grove Collaborative Names Camp + King as Agency of Record

"We are excited to partner with Camp & King to help us harness our explosive growth from a niche DTC business to a national brand found in millions of households across the U.S.," said Lili Tomovich, Chief Marketing Officer at Grove Collaborative. "Camp + King stood out to us for its creativity and passion for Grove's mission and overall business. The year 2021 will be a breakout year for Grove and we are thrilled to have Camp + King as our partner in this journey".

Grove Collaborative believes no one should have to choose between what is good for them and what's good for the planet and aims to help every family create a home that reflects the best of themselves. Camp + King's first project will be a fully integrated campaign that is expected to launch in mid 2021, which will help to uncover the missing link between people who say they'd prefer to use natural products and those who actually buy them.

"65% of people want to use more purpose-driven products, but only 26% of people actually do," said Camp + King founder and CEO, Jamie King. "There is a huge, volumetric opportunity for Grove to close this gap with consumers and we look forward to helping Grove capitalize on this significant growth potential."

Camp + King is a four-time AdAge Small Agency of the Year and one of Outside Magazine's Best Places to Work in America. The 65-person shop is located in San Francisco and Chicago. They work with brands such as Energizer, RE/MAX and Papa John's among others. Camp + King is dedicated to making brands Conversationworthy™.

To learn more visit www.camp-king.com

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative creates innovative natural products and offers a curated selection of healthy home essentials like cleaning supplies and personal care products. With a flexible, monthly delivery model and a personal Grove Guide assigned to each customer, Grove's platform makes it easy for people to switch to healthier, more sustainable routines. Every item Grove offers, both from their flagship Grove Collaborative brand and from exceptional third party brands, has been thoroughly vetted against strict standards for sustainability, efficacy and supply chain practices. On a mission to move Beyond Plastic, Grove is the first and only plastic neutral retailer in the world and is committed to becoming 100% plastic-free by 2025. For more information, please visit www.grove.co/plastic .

