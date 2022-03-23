Grove HR Partners with Inter-Generational Experts & HR Leaders to Curate eBook for Workplace Performance Enablement

ATLANTA, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grove HR, an all-in-one digital HR platform that aims to help companies create more inspiring and fulfilling work culture, has partnered with inter-generational experts and HR leaders to curate an extensive resource to help businesses drive performance enablement in their organization.

Empowering more than 6,000 SMBs, Grove HR focuses on creating a new and inspiring work experience for the new workforce and modernizing digital approaches to outdated HR processes.

The HR Playbook “Catch the new wave: Performance Enablement” includes five in-depth chapters with actionable insights

Why Businesses Will Benefit from this Insight?

Millennials and Gen Z now make up 70% of the global workforce. Organizations now feel the pressure to create vibrant work environment where employers focus on career development and personal growth.

Businesses now need to understand the nuances of the 'Modern' workforce and adapt to new expectations accordingly. Embracing strategies like Performance Enablement is the key to attracting, retaining, and cultivating young talent.

"When organizations are willing to address Generational Diversity, they can genuinely help their employees become aware of the forces that shaped each generation. This leads to greater appreciation of each other's strengths and as a result, greater performance." - Rachele Focardi, Contributor.

Why change? The transition from the 'old' way to the 'new' way

How leading companies are changing their employee performance practice

Specific challenges for SMBs

How to revamp performance from management to enablement

Becoming a more empathetic organization

With unique contributions from business leaders and HR experts, this performance playbook aims to uncover insights and recommendations on how the modern workforce is transforming the workplace and how companies can successfully adapt.

"Employee performance has a direct effect on a company's growth. Keeping employees engaged is not a one-person job anymore. We hope these unique case studies will help inspire business leaders with actionable steps they can take to bolster employee performance on an organizational level." Bao Nguyen, General Manager, Grove HR

You can download the Playbook for free here .

About Our Contributors

Vivek Iyyani

Millennial Specialist

Vivek Iyyani is the Founder of Millennial Minds Pte Ltd, and an author of 2 books, Empowering Millennials and Engaging Millennials. He has been featured on regional media such as Channel NewsAsia and in MySingaporeStory covered by National Integration Council.

Raymond Chua

Senior Director

Raymund Chua is responsible for Asia OSI Systems HR operations covering nine countries. In addition to his regional coverage, he has two other appointments. He is also the Global HR Business Partner to two OSI Systems business groups, i.e., Rapiscan and OSI Electronics.

Ian Choo

Regional L&D Director

Ian Choo is a passionate people development professional with experience across the spectrum of learning & development, talent acquisition/recruitment, manufacturing, oil & gas, public transport, maritime, sports, and retail.

Rachele Focardi

Leading Expert, Founder, Author

Rachele is a global thought-leader and public speaker on generational diversity, multigenerational workforce dynamics, and employer branding. Over the last 20 years, Rachele has advised hundreds of Fortune 500 companies.

Adrian Tan

Global HR Influencer

One of the Top Global Influencers in HR Tech by AIHR, Adrian writes extensively about the Future of Work on his and is the creator of the Singapore HR Tech Market Map. He also interviews Future of Work enablers on his podcast – The Adrian Tan show.

Syukri Azman

Experiential Learning Designer

With over 10 years of experience in learning & development, learning design, content development & digitalising learning across various industries & regions, Syukri has touched the lives of thousands of individuals through his interaction & engagement.

