Grove Mountain Partners Launches Team First Home Services, Names Mike Bornhorst CEO, and Announces Initial Partnerships

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grove Mountain Partners, an Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on home and specialty business service companies, has launched Team First Home Services, LLC ("Team First"), a new residential services platform with a dedicated focus on plumbing, sewer, water and related home services.

Team First will be led by Mike Bornhorst, an experienced industry executive with a proven track record of building and scaling home services businesses. As Chief Executive Officer, Bornhorst will oversee the platform's growth strategy, with an emphasis on partnering with leading home services companies in attractive regional markets. Bornhorst's prior experience includes leadership roles at ADT, Culligan, DirectBuy and Citrin.

"Plumbing is an essential, resilient sector and represents one of the most attractive areas within home services," said Bornhorst. "Team First is built on a people-first approach — investing in technicians, supporting owners, and delivering exceptional service to customers. Our initial investments exemplify everything we are looking for in prospective partnerships: local companies with a strong culture of taking care of customers and employees. We are proud to welcome them as the foundation of our platform."

Team First has partnered with Biagi Plumbing in Lake Forest, Illinois; Mainline Plumbing, AC & Electric in Pompano Beach, Florida; and Halls Rooter & Plumbing in Midland, Texas. Each company is a respected operator in its market with a strong reputation for technical excellence, reliability and customer care, and all share a common set of values centered on empowering their employees, investing in technician development, and delivering exceptional, customer-first service. Collectively, these partnerships form the foundation on which Team First intends to build and scale a leading, plumbing-focused home services platform.

"Biagi Plumbing has earned the trust of homeowners across the North Shore with a commitment to quality service and professionalism," said Stephen Fraser, Chairman of Team First Home Services and Partner at Grove Mountain Partners. "Mainline and Halls are similarly strong operators in their respective markets, and together they represent the type of high-integrity teams we want to partner with as we build a best-in-class home services platform under Mike's leadership."

