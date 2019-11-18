Grover Gaming Announces New Expansion!

GREENVILLE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grover Gaming, Inc. announced today that it is commencing a large expansion of its staff over the next year.

"Lotteries and Charitable Gaming markets in this country are experiencing a digital revolution, and Grover Gaming is uniquely poised to capitalize on this opportunity," said Garrett Blackwelder, President of Grover Gaming. "To do that, we will be more than doubling the size of our game studios over the next year. We have to further expand our staff and capabilities in our software engineering, 3-D game studios, and customer support divisions, as well as increase our ability to service future markets."

Alan Mizelle, CFO of Grover Gaming states that Grover currently has over 150 employees and expects to add at least another 100 to that total over the next year to eighteen months. "Due to our relentless focus on the player, customer support, and product innovation, we have been tremendously successful over the past year and the coming year will be even better."

Grover Gaming is considering several possibilities for the necessary expansion of their facilities. "We are already seeking additional professionals in our core areas," said Blackwelder. "So, in order to accommodate the new employees, we are evaluating our options in the brick and mortar part of the equation."

"The new staff will be mostly in the areas of product development, art, engineering, and game development," said Gerren Brown, Director of Human Resources for Grover Gaming. According to Brown, Grover Gaming will also be expanding its offices in the Northeast and Midwest United States.

Grover Gaming develops software, game content and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions, and is licensed in Ohio, New Hampshire, The Commonwealth of Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Washington, Ontario Canada, and The Commonwealth of Virginia. Inc. magazine recognized Grover Gaming this year as one of the fastest-growing companies in America.

