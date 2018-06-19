Grover Gaming Completes Significant Acquisitions

"We have provided the software and games to these fine distributors since they both started in Virginia," said Garrett Blackwelder, President of Grover Gaming. "We look forward to providing their customers and players with even better games and expanding the excellent customer service to which they are already accustomed."

According to Blackwelder, Grover Gaming's investment in Virginia will play a crucial part in providing charities and fraternal organizations with entertaining gaming experiences for many years to come.

"We are excited about having an office in Virginia and expanding on the great work the employees of these two companies have done," said Blackwelder. "We are also happy to welcome the majority of those employees to the Grover Gaming family!"

Grover Gaming develops software, game content and gaming systems, and is licensed in New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, Washington, Ontario Canada, and The Commonwealth of Virginia.

Grover Gaming's design and development facility is located in Greenville, North Carolina, employing over 100 talented team members including developers, artists, audio designers, programmers, and .net developers.

SOURCE Grover Gaming, Inc.