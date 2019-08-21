Grover Gaming Debuts At 2,660 On Inc. 5000 List

GREENVILLE, N.C., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grover Gaming, an industry leader in electronic gaming design and software development, announced today that it ranked No. 2,660 on Inc. Magazine's 38th Annual Inc. 5000—an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Grover Gaming's appearance on the magazine's annual list is a first for the company since it was established 6 years ago.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies in America," said Grover Gaming Founder and President, Garrett Blackwelder. "Our growth is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our amazing employees who embrace our company's Mission, Vision, and Values every day."

Headquartered in Greenville, North Carolina, Grover Gaming develops software, game content and gaming systems, and is licensed in New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, Washington, Ontario Canada, Virginia, Montana and South Dakota.

Grover Gaming also maintains sales and distribution facilities in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Bow, New Hampshire, and Louisville, Kentucky, with a North Dakota location slated to open later this year. Their games, known throughout the industry for high-resolution graphics and exciting design, are created by Grover Gaming's design studios by over 130 talented employees, including developers, artists, audio designers, programmers, and .net developers.

The average company on the 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," said Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can make that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and the ability to seize opportunities."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, sortable by industry, regions and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. For more information about Grover Gaming, visit them at www.grovergaming.com.

SOURCE Grover Gaming

