GROVER GAMING HONORED AS THE 2ND BEST PLACE TO WORK IN THE UNITED STATES, A GLASSDOOR 'EMPLOYEES' CHOICE' AWARD WINNER

"Our people are the foundation of Grover Gaming." - Garrett Blackwelder, Founder of Grover Gaming Tweet this

The Employees' Choice Award, now in its 14th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment, and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

"The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations from employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020, and October 18, 2021. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook) considered as part of the awards algorithm.

Grover Gaming develops software, game content, and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions, and is licensed in Ohio, New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Washington, Ontario Canada, and Virginia. Based in Greenville, NC, Grover Gaming has over 350 employees across 9 states including a design studio in Wilmington, NC and a Software Development Center in Chicago, IL. The company is also a 3-year Inc 5000 and Inc 500 award recipient, ranking #194 in 2020, recognizing the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States.

