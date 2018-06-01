Grover Gaming Receives Manufacturer's License in Virginia

According to Garrett Blackwelder, President of Grover Gaming, "We have provided games and software in Virginia through contracts with our partners for the past five years, and we are very proud of the success of our electronic pull-tab games in that market. We are now even more committed to providing the patrons of charities and fraternals in Virginia with the best in entertaining gaming experiences and outstanding customer service."

He continued, "Virginia is fortunate to have a strong regulatory framework and hard-working regulators who insist upon integrity and security in the conduct of charitable gaming. We are very pleased to be a part of that."

"Being directly licensed by the State of Virginia gives us significant opportunities for expansion and we fully intend to contribute to the success of that market for a long time to come," added Blackwelder.

Grover Gaming develops software, game content and gaming systems, and is licensed in New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, Washington, Ontario Canada, and The Commonwealth of Virginia.

Grover Gaming's design and development facility is located in Greenville, North Carolina, employing over 100 talented team members including developers, artists, audio designers, programmers, and .net developers.

