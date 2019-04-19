Grover Gaming Surpasses $100 Million Raised for Charities

Over One Hundred Million Dollars has gone directly to the charities utilizing Grover Gaming Electronic Charitable Gaming systems in New Hampshire, Kentucky, Ohio, North Dakota, and Virginia in the past five years. "Electronic Raffle and Electronic Pull-Tab devices in these jurisdictions really enable these charities to flourish and provide for their core purposes unlike those in states that do not allow electronic charitable gaming," said Kevin Morse, Director of Market Development for Grover Gaming.

These partner charitable and fraternal organizations represent hundreds of lodges and fraternal groups such as the Loyal Order of the Moose, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and many others.

Money raised by these organizations through charitable gaming is used to benefit the communities they represent and lessen the burden of those in need by funding Family Centers, hospitals, retirement homes, schools and other worthwhile causes.

"We are proud that our charitable partners have reached this incredible milestone," said Garrett Blackwelder, President of Grover Gaming. "Seeing firsthand how their contributions benefit places like the Mooseheart Children's School, the Eagles Diabetes Research Center, and so many others, keeps us committed to providing the most entertaining gaming experiences in the industry."

Located in Greenville, North Carolina, Grover Gaming develops software, game content and gaming systems, and is licensed in New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, Washington, Ontario Canada, Virginia, and South Dakota. Their games, known throughout the industry for high-resolution graphics and exciting design, are created at Grover Gaming's design and development facility by over 130 talented employees, including developers, artists, audio designers, programmers, and .net developers.

SOURCE Grover Gaming, Inc.