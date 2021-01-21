Grover Gaming Surpasses $200 Million Raised for Charities

These partners represent hundreds of charities, organizations, and fraternal groups throughout Kentucky, North Dakota, Virginia, New Hampshire, and Ohio who have utilized Grover Gaming's Electronic Pull-Tab and Electronic Raffle devices to raise funds for their charitable causes. Organizations including the Loyal Order of the Moose, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles use these funds to support and care for millions of Americans and Veterans through the establishment of hospitals, schools, retirement homes, children's homes, and research centers.

"We are excited to surpass another important milestone for our charitable gaming partners," said Garrett Blackwelder, President of Grover Gaming. "Although the past year has been difficult for many Americans, we are proud to help these charities and fraternal organizations secure the financial resources necessary to help support their local communities and fulfill their core missions during these difficult times."

Grover Gaming develops software, game content and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions and is licensed in Ohio, New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Washington, Virginia, and Ontario Canada. The company was recently recognized as one of the fastest growing and most prestigious private companies in the US for a second year in a row, achieving the rank of #194 on Inc Magazine's annual list in 2020.

Their games, known throughout the industry for high-resolution graphics, exciting design, and entertaining gameplay, are created at Grover Gaming's design and development facility in Greenville, NC by over 200 talented employees, including developers, artists, audio designers, programmers, and .net developers.

For more information about Grover Gaming, visit grovergaming.com

SOURCE Grover Gaming, Inc.